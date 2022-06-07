Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Sports Gear Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6768   KYG8368S1003

SPORTS GEAR CO., LTD.

(6768)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  06-06
72.80 TWD   -0.14%
06/07SPORTS GEAR : Announcement of the 2022 ex-dividend record date
PU
06/07SPORTS GEAR : May 2022 Revenue Report
PU
05/27SPORTS GEAR : Appointing members of the 2nd session of Audit Committee
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sports Gear : Announcement of the 2022 ex-dividend record date

06/07/2022 | 11:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Sports Gear Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/08 Time of announcement 11:07:26
Subject 
 Announcement of the 2022 ex-dividend record date
Date of events 2022/06/08 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/06/08
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
(1)Cash dividend:NT$196,045,617(1/per share)
(2)Cash distribution from capital surplus:NT$490,114,043(2.5/per share)
(3)Total amount of cash dividend is NT 686,159,660
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/06/23
5.Last date before book closure:2022/06/24
6.Book closure starting date:2022/06/25
7.Book closure ending date:2022/06/29
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/06/29
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The expected date for cash dividend payment is 2022/07/18

Disclaimer

Sports Gear Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 03:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SPORTS GEAR CO., LTD.
06/07SPORTS GEAR : Announcement of the 2022 ex-dividend record date
PU
06/07SPORTS GEAR : May 2022 Revenue Report
PU
05/27SPORTS GEAR : Appointing members of the 2nd session of Audit Committee
PU
05/27SPORTS GEAR : Announcement of the election of the Chairman of Board of Directors
PU
05/27SPORTS GEAR : Appointing members of the 2nd session of Remuneration Committee
PU
05/27SPORTS GEAR : Announcement of major resolutions of the Board of Directors.
PU
05/27SPORTS GEAR : Important resolutions of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05/27SPORTS GEAR : Announcement of releasing Directors from non-competition restrictions by the..
PU
05/27SPORTS GEAR : Announcement the annual General Shareholders' Meeting 2022 of the Company's ..
PU
05/19Sports Gear Co., Ltd. Announces Distribution for the Year 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 16 866 M 572 M 572 M
Net income 2022 1 363 M 46,2 M 46,2 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14 272 M 484 M 484 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,85x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 15,0%
Chart SPORTS GEAR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sports Gear Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 72,80 TWD
Average target price 94,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lung Yi Liao Independent Director
Yan Wei Cheng Director
Jung Huang Wang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPORTS GEAR CO., LTD.7.69%486
HUALI INDUSTRIAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-14.26%13 375
PUMA SE-33.92%11 366
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION-24.95%7 365
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.-5.07%6 418
CROCS, INC.-52.74%3 731