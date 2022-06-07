Sports Gear : Announcement of the 2022 ex-dividend record date

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/06/08 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: (1)Cash dividend:NT$196,045,617(1/per share) (2)Cash distribution from capital surplus:NT$490,114,043(2.5/per share) (3)Total amount of cash dividend is NT 686,159,660 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/06/23 5.Last date before book closure:2022/06/24 6.Book closure starting date:2022/06/25 7.Book closure ending date:2022/06/29 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/06/29 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: The expected date for cash dividend payment is 2022/07/18