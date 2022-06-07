Sports Gear : Announcement of the 2022 ex-dividend record date
06/07/2022 | 11:22pm EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Sports Gear Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/08
Time of announcement
11:07:26
Subject
Announcement of the 2022 ex-dividend record date
Date of events
2022/06/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/06/08
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
(1)Cash dividend:NT$196,045,617(1/per share)
(2)Cash distribution from capital surplus:NT$490,114,043(2.5/per share)
(3)Total amount of cash dividend is NT 686,159,660
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/06/23
5.Last date before book closure:2022/06/24
6.Book closure starting date:2022/06/25
7.Book closure ending date:2022/06/29
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/06/29
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The expected date for cash dividend payment is 2022/07/18
Sports Gear Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 03:21:05 UTC.