Sports Gear : May 2022 Revenue Report

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/07 2.Company name: Sports Gear Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"): Head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence:N/A 6.Countermeasures:N/A 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: Sports Gear today announced its self-assessed net revenues for May 2022: On a consolidated basis, revenues for May 2022 were approximately US$52.923 million,an increase of 21.01 percent from May 2021. Self-assessed revenues for January through May 2022 totaled US$238.910 million,an increase of 5.07 percent compared to the same period in 2021.