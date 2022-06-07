Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Sports Gear Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6768   KYG8368S1003

SPORTS GEAR CO., LTD.

(6768)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  06-05
72.90 TWD   -0.14%
03:12aSPORTS GEAR : May 2022 Revenue Report
PU
05/27SPORTS GEAR : Appointing members of the 2nd session of Audit Committee
PU
05/27SPORTS GEAR : Announcement of the election of the Chairman of Board of Directors
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sports Gear : May 2022 Revenue Report

06/07/2022 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Sports Gear Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/07 Time of announcement 14:56:45
Subject 
 Sports Gear May 2022 Revenue Report
Date of events 2022/06/07 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/07
2.Company name: Sports Gear Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"): Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:N/A
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Sports Gear today announced its self-assessed net
revenues for May 2022: On a consolidated basis,
revenues for May 2022 were approximately US$52.923
million,an increase of 21.01 percent from May 2021.
Self-assessed revenues for January through May 2022
totaled US$238.910 million,an increase of 5.07 percent
compared to the same period in 2021.

Disclaimer

Sports Gear Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 07:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SPORTS GEAR CO., LTD.
03:12aSPORTS GEAR : May 2022 Revenue Report
PU
05/27SPORTS GEAR : Appointing members of the 2nd session of Audit Committee
PU
05/27SPORTS GEAR : Announcement of the election of the Chairman of Board of Directors
PU
05/27SPORTS GEAR : Appointing members of the 2nd session of Remuneration Committee
PU
05/27SPORTS GEAR : Announcement of major resolutions of the Board of Directors.
PU
05/27SPORTS GEAR : Important resolutions of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05/27SPORTS GEAR : Announcement of releasing Directors from non-competition restrictions by the..
PU
05/27SPORTS GEAR : Announcement the annual General Shareholders' Meeting 2022 of the Company's ..
PU
05/19Sports Gear Co., Ltd. Announces Distribution for the Year 2021
CI
05/11Sports Gear Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 20..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 16 866 M 574 M 574 M
Net income 2022 1 363 M 46,4 M 46,4 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14 292 M 486 M 486 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,85x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 15,0%
Chart SPORTS GEAR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sports Gear Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 72,90 TWD
Average target price 94,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lung Yi Liao Independent Director
Yan Wei Cheng Director
Jung Huang Wang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPORTS GEAR CO., LTD.7.84%486
HUALI INDUSTRIAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-14.36%13 375
PUMA SE-33.92%11 366
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION-24.95%7 365
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.-5.07%6 418
CROCS, INC.-52.74%3 731