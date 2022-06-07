Sports Gear : May 2022 Revenue Report

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/07
2.Company name: Sports Gear Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"): Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:N/A
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Sports Gear today announced its self-assessed net
revenues for May 2022: On a consolidated basis,
revenues for May 2022 were approximately US$52.923
million,an increase of 21.01 percent from May 2021.
Self-assessed revenues for January through May 2022
totaled US$238.910 million,an increase of 5.07 percent
compared to the same period in 2021.
Sports Gear Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 07:11:01 UTC.