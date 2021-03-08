Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended March 6, 2021

THOMASVILLE, GA, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc. (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, announces audit of GGToor.com website has been completed by an independent firm to ensure visitors the most positive experience as is possible. First time ever we are holding a Call of Duty tournament in March. This marks our first big jump from independent studios to a major studio.



In March we will have Call of Duty: Warzone and Yu Gi Oh Dual Links events for the first time. These will be added along with World of Tanks, Pokémon TCG, and Team Fortress 2 to make up our March lineup. We are vetting other games and gagging the volume of players within their gaming communities to make sure every event we organize has enough base of players.

Changes to our website are intended to make the experience for our players as enjoyable as possible without interrupting the overall theme. We have analyzed the user experience, user interface, information flow, and frame section's overall design. We will be working in the next 20 to 30 days in making such changes. These changes will make room for in-site media inventory for sponsorship opportunities shortly.

This week’s Pokémon GGtoor Cup #1, the second of GGtoor’s fantastic Minion Masters Knight’s Duels took place on Saturday the 6th of March and was brought to the community in association with Betadwarf, the game developer, as well as Team Mana Frenzy. The entire event was streamed live on Twitch at BadAsAFish80’s channel where he was joined by Cosmic_Vortex42, FloFlorian, and Iamthedannysaur for casting duties with the omnipresent Sinobii behind the curtain ensuring the smooth running of the event. The stream included some extremely exciting features to improve the viewer's experience, namely TEAM MANA FRENZY's “Dual Deck Technology”, allowing viewers to see the hands of both players, as well as caster cams. The players were battling for a share of the USD 500 prize pool as well as the glory of being the next GGtoor MM Champion! The player roster consisted of many well-known personalities in the Minion Masters Community as well as several first-time tournament competitors. Having won the last two GGtoor events, Lazur came looking for the three-peat! There were a great number of other top players competing including Dragon, DeadShoot101, BlackHunterx, Nataraja, Niprax, SeT & Westlin.

The GGtoor Smite Conquest Tournament #2 started on February 27th with teams going head-to-head for their shot at fun, glory, and the Cash Prize Pool. We saw many new teams come to challenge the returning teams, including 2 of the Top 3 from our prior event, Jmac's Tier list, and IKEA. Jmac climbed through the brackets making it to the Semi-Finals, where they faced YEP VIBES, a new team ready to prove their worth. In an intense match, YEP VIBES's aggressive playstyle proved to be too much for the Jmac Tier list and they were able to sweep the last remaining seeded team and guarantee that the Grand Finals would feature two new teams battling at the top to become the new GGtoor Smite Champion!

John V Whitman Jr, CEO/Chairman, said, “Every week we continue to make giant steps in building an eSports Company that none will rival. Shareholders should be astounded at the growth we have experienced since entering the eSports market just under 12 months ago. I passionately believe our stock is undervalued and investors should be digging deep so they understand what a value proposition our securities are at this moment in time. We continue to look for acquisitions and strategic alliances that will assist us in growing the eSports business beyond expectations.”

About BTHR

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. Shadow Gaming’s new portal GGToor.com has been launched and is one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to https://ggtoor.com/ . In addition, the company plans on operating a few subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses. Finally, the Company is actively looking for locations to build indoor eSports arenas that will host major international gaming tournaments.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of Sports Venues of Florida, Inc.

