SportsHero : Proposed issue of securities - SHO

Proposed issue of securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
SPORTSHERO LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement 29/11/2021
The Proposed issue is:
|
A placement or other type of issue
|
|
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
|
|
|
|
Maximum Number of
|
ASX +security code
|
+Security description
|
+securities to be issued
|
SHO
|
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
80,000,000
|
SHOO
|
OPTION EXPIRING 16-DEC-2022
|
40,000,000
Proposed +issue date
3/12/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
|
Proposed issue of securities
|
1 / 6
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
SPORTSHERO LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
|
1.2
|
Registered Number Type
|
Registration Number
|
ABN
|
98123423987
|
1.3
|
ASX issuer code
|
|
SHO
|
-
The announcement is New announcement
-
Date of this announcement
29/11/2021
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
|
Proposed issue of securities
|
2 / 6
Proposed issue of securities
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
|
only
|
|
|
|
|
Part 7A - Conditions
|
|
|
|
7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other
|
|
|
type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?
|
use
|
No
|
|
|
|
|
|
Part 7B - Issue details
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Is the proposed security a 'New
|
Will the proposed issue of this
|
|
|
class' (+securities in a class that is
|
+security include an offer of
|
|
|
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
|
attaching +securities?
|
personal
|
or an 'Existing class' (additional
|
Yes
|
securities in a class that is already
|
|
consideration?
|
|
|
|
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
|
|
|
|
Existing class
|
|
|
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
|
|
|
|
ASX +security code and description
|
|
|
|
SHO : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
|
|
|
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
|
|
|
80,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
Offer price details
|
|
|
|
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash
|
For
|
Yes
|
|
In what currency is the cash
|
What is the issue price per
|
|
|
|
|
consideration being paid?
|
+security?
|
|
|
AUD - Australian Dollar
|
AUD 0.03500
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
|
Proposed issue of securities
|
3 / 6
Proposed issue of securities
Attaching +Security
Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
|
only
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attaching +Security - Existing class (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)
|
|
|
|
Details of attaching +securities proposed to be issued
|
|
|
|
ASX +security code and description
|
use
|
|
SHOO : OPTION EXPIRING 16-DEC-2022
|
|
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
40,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Offer price details
|
|
|
|
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
|
personal
|
|
No
|
|
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Free attaching options on a 1 for 2 basis.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities
|
|
|
0.010000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that
|
|
|
|
class?
|
|
|
|
Yes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pa t 7C - Timetable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For
|
7C.1 Proposed +issue date
|
|
|
|
|
3/12/2021
|
|
Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements
7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?
|
Proposed issue of securities
|
4 / 6
Proposed issue of securities
|
|
|
No
|
|
|
7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15%
|
|
|
placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?
|
|
|
Yes
|
only
|
7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15%
|
placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?
|
|
|
31,045,563 shares and 40,000,000 options
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's
|
|
|
additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?
|
|
|
Yes
|
|
|
7D.1c ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's
|
|
|
additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A?
|
|
|
|
|
use
|
48,954,437 shares
|
|
|
7D.1c ( ii ) Please explain why the entity has chosen to do a placement rather than a +pro rata issue or an offer
|
|
|
|
|
under a +security purchase plan in which existing ordinary +security holders would have been eligible to
|
|
|
participate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Company elected to facilitate a share placement in order to secure sufficient working capital in a timely and efficient
|
|
|
manner
|
|
|
|
|
personal
|
7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue?
|
No
|
7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules?
|
|
|
|
|
No
|
|
|
7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow?
|
|
|
No
|
|
Part 7E - Fees and expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue?
|
|
|
Yes
|
|
|
7E.1a Who is the lead manager/broker?
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Novus Capital Limited
|
For
|
|
|
7E.1b What fee, commission or other consideration is payable to them for acting as lead manager/broker?
|
|
|
6% of the funds raised
|
|
|
|
|
|
7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten? No
7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue
|
Proposed issue of securities
|
5 / 6
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
SportsHero Limited published this content on 28 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2021 22:29:03 UTC.