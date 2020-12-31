Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.    SPWH

SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.

(SPWH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

12/31/2020 | 03:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (“Sportsman’s Warehouse” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SPWH) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Sportsman’s Warehouse announced on December 21, 2020, that it was entering an agreement to be acquired by Great American Outdoors Group (“Great American”) at a cash price of $18.00 per share. The investigation will determine if $18.00 per share is adequate consideration to the Company’s shareholders and if the Company’s officers and directors breached their fiduciary duty to shareholders regarding the deal with Great American.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
All news about SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.
03:25pINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
09:22aSPORTSMAN'S MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into..
BU
12/29INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
12/22Equities End Mixed as Investors Focus on New Coronavirus Strain for Second Da..
MT
12/22SPORTSMAN WAREHOUSE : Peloton, Sportsman's Warehouse rise; CarMax, Fitbit fall
AQ
12/22SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Discretionary Stocks Paring Mid-Day Losses Near Tuesday..
MT
12/22SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Sinking in Afternoon Trade
MT
12/22Stocks Pulled Lower by Lackluster Economic Data, Worries Over Mutant Coronavi..
MT
12/22SPORTSMAN WAREHOUSE : Lake Street Downgrades Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings to H..
MT
12/22SPORTSMAN WAREHOUSE : Craig Hallum Downgrades Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings to ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 390 M - -
Net income 2021 81,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,91x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 774 M 774 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,56x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 3 875
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 18,20 $
Last Close Price 17,74 $
Spread / Highest target 12,8%
Spread / Average Target 2,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jonathan Barker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph P. Schneider Chairman
Jeremy Williams Operations Director
Robert K. Julian Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Phil Stevens Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.120.86%774
CHEWY, INC.218.41%38 104
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY53.04%16 631
ULTA BEAUTY11.79%15 943
NEXT PLC2.08%12 420
GRANDVISION N.V.-6.64%7 982
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ