SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.

SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.

(SPWH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New Sportsman's Warehouse Store Opens in Brentwood, California

10/12/2020 | 04:34pm EDT

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPWH), www.sportsmans.com, is opening a new location at 5491 Lone Tree Way, Brentwood, California 94513 this month. The Grand Opening Celebration takes place at the store October 15-17, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Now, local area residents can access over 60,000 region-specific items at every day, guaranteed low prices to enjoy the great outdoors. This includes quality, brand-name hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, apparel and footwear merchandise backed by the company’s award-winning customer service.

“We are excited to open our new store in Brentwood and become a part of the community,” states Jon Barker, Sportsman’s Warehouse CEO. “We look forward to hiring local experts to serve you and outfit your next adventure. Everyone is invited to our grand opening event, including a weekend filled with door busters, discounts and more.”

Like all Sportsman’s Warehouse locations, the Brentwood, California store follows a strict regimen of cleaning, sanitizing and social distancing to ensure the health and safety of associates, customers and their families.

For more information visit www.sportsmans.com.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. We provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories. For more information, visit www.sportsmans.com.

Media Contact: Melanie Rembrandt, Rembrandt Communications, 800-771-0116

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 245 M - -
Net income 2021 62,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 41,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 726 M 726 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 3 875
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 20,00 $
Last Close Price 16,66 $
Spread / Highest target 32,1%
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Barker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph P. Schneider Chairman
Jeremy Williams Operations Director
Robert K. Julian Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Phil Stevens Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.107.47%726
CHEWY, INC.112.34%25 354
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY60.46%17 425
ULTA BEAUTY-7.74%13 154
NEXT PLC-7.98%10 713
GRANDVISION N.V.-12.84%7 166
