    SPWH   US84920Y1064

SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.

(SPWH)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-12 pm EDT
8.310 USD   -4.92%
04:30pSportsman's Warehouse Guides For Q1 Loss of $0.40-$0.35 on Sales of $265-$270 Million, vs CIQ Analyst Consensus of $0.02/Share Profit on $320 Million in Sales
MT
04:30pEarnings Flash (SPWH) SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS Posts Q4 Revenue $379.3M
MT
04:29pEarnings Flash (SPWH) SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS Reports Q4 EPS $0.33
MT
Sportsman Warehouse : Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Supplemental Slides

04/12/2023 | 05:15pm EDT
FOURTH QUARTER & FULL YEAR 2022 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

April 12, 2023

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND NON-GAAP MEASURES

This presentation includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements in this presentation include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our outlook for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022, opportunity for long-term growth via market share gains, ecommerce platform growth and new physical store and distribution center expansion, opportunistic acquisitions, and future year targets and our ability to have sufficient inventory of products in demand by our customers. Investors can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as "continue", "expect", "may", "opportunity", "plan", "future", "ahead" and similar terms and phrases. The Company cannot assure investors that future developments affecting the Company will be those that it has anticipated.

Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to many factors including, but not limited to: current and future government regulations relating to the sales of firearms and ammunition, which may impact the supply and demand of our products and ability to conduct our business, our retail-based business model, general economic, market and other conditions, changes in consumer spending, our concentration of stores in the Western United States, the highly fragmented and competitive industry in which we operate and the potential for increased competition, changes in consumer demands, including regional preferences, which we may not be able to identify or respond to in a timely manner, our entrance into new markets or operations in existing markets, which may not be successful, the impact of COVID-19 on our operations, and other factors that are set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 28, 2023, which was filed with the SEC on April 13, 2023, and our other public filings made with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the Company's assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results may vary in material respects

from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this presentation speaks only as of the date on which the Company makes it. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict them all. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

In this presentation, we refer to "Adjusted Diluted EPS," "Adjusted Net Income," "Adjusted EBITDA," and "Adjusted EBITDA Margin," which are not financial measures prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). For a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see the Appendix to this presentation. As used herein, unless the context otherwise requires, references to "Sportsman's," "Sportsman's Warehouse," "we," "us," and "our" refer to Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.

Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

Copyright © 2022 Sportsman's Warehouse.

2

SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE

"We Provide Outstanding Gear and Exceptional Service to Inspire

Outdoor Memories"

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call

Copyright © 2022 Sportsman's Warehouse.

3

SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE

Differentiated Outdoor Specialty Retailer

Conveniently located stores with easy-in,easy-out access

Highly trained, experienced employees with "localized" knowledge

Fully integrated omni-channel platform allowing customers to seamlessly shop the full assortment

Deep assortment of brands curated for local demands

Every day low price leader - limited promotions

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call

Copyright © 2022 Sportsman's Warehouse.

4

KEY GROWTH INITIATIVES

Expand Store

Footprint

Leverage

Omni-Channel

Platform

Grow Loyalty

and Credit Card

Programs

Improved

Product

Merchandising

Opportunistic

Acquisitions

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call

Copyright © 2022 Sportsman's Warehouse.

5

Disclaimer

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 429 M - -
Net income 2023 40,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,74x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 329 M 329 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,23x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 5 500
Free-Float 97,7%
Technical analysis trends SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 8,74 $
Average target price 12,80 $
Spread / Average Target 46,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Barker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeff White Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Joseph P. Schneider Chairman
Phil Stevens Chief Technology Officer
Sruti Patnaik Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.-7.12%329
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.13.97%11 907
FRASERS GROUP PLC10.14%4 391
SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED23.25%1 983
SIGNA SPORTS UNITED N.V.-18.94%1 340
KMD BRANDS LIMITED4.85%472
