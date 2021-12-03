Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SPWH   US84920Y1064

SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.

(SPWH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sportsman's Warehouse Shares Fall 19% After Takeover Deal Terminated

12/03/2021 | 01:52pm EST
By Josh Beckerman

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc. shares fell 19% to $13.76 Friday after the company's planned acquisition by Great American Outdoors Group was called off following unfavorable feedback from the Federal Trade Commission.

On Thursday, Sportsman's Warehouse said that Great Outdoors, the owner of Cabela's and Bass Pro Shops, agreed to pay Sportsman's Warehouse a $55 million termination fee.

The FTC said Friday that it was pleased the companies called off the merger, as the deal would have "harmed consumers through increased prices, reduced product offerings, and diminished quality and service."

The deal, announced in December 2020, was valued at $18 a share.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-03-21 1351ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 460 M - -
Net income 2022 74,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 743 M 743 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,51x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 16,94 $
Average target price 17,75 $
Spread / Average Target 4,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Barker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeff White Secretary, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Joseph P. Schneider Chairman
Phil Stevens Chief Technology Officer
Shane Miller Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.-4.10%743
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.103.79%9 865
FRASERS GROUP PLC52.97%4 462
KATHMANDU HOLDINGS LIMITED15.63%720
XXL ASA-22.37%402
ASAHI CO., LTD.-19.95%293