SportsQuest : Board Resolution SPQS appointing new Interim CEO and resignation of Kate

BOARD RESOLUTION OF SPORTSQUEST, INC. (OTC SPQS)

ADOPTED ON JULY7, 2022

The following board resolutions passed by a unanimous vote of the board and majority shareholders of Sports Quest (OTC: SPQS) resolved that:

The Board accepts the resignation of Kathryn Gavin from the position of Interim

CEO Kathryn Gavin will remain in the capacity of the independent advisor of SPQS The board accepts appointment of Irina Veselinovic on the position of an Interim CEO. Ms. Veselinovic will remain on the position as a COO of the SPQS. Effective immediately the services of Continental Stock transfer agent are terminated. Effective immediately the board has selected Empire Stock Transfer as its new transfer agent and service provider.

By: ZoranCvetojevic Chairman of the board

