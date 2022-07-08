Log in
    SPQS   US84920N1000

SPORTSQUEST, INC.

(SPQS)
End-of-day quote OTC Markets  -  2022-07-06
0.002700 USD   +35.00%
SPORTSQUEST : Board Resolution SPQS appointing new Interim CEO and resignation of Kate
PU
SPORTSQUEST : Resignation of Officer Kathryn Gavin
PU
SPORTSQUEST : Board Resolution Appointing Officers SPQS Irina Interim CEO
PU
SportsQuest : Board Resolution SPQS appointing new Interim CEO and resignation of Kate

07/08/2022 | 01:04pm EDT
BOARD RESOLUTION OF SPORTSQUEST, INC. (OTC SPQS)

ADOPTED ON JULY7, 2022

The following board resolutions passed by a unanimous vote of the board and majority shareholders of Sports Quest (OTC: SPQS) resolved that:

  1. The Board accepts the resignation of Kathryn Gavin from the position of Interim
    CEO
  2. Kathryn Gavin will remain in the capacity of the independent advisor of SPQS
  3. The board accepts appointment of Irina Veselinovic on the position of an Interim CEO. Ms. Veselinovic will remain on the position as a COO of the SPQS.
  4. Effective immediately the services of Continental Stock transfer agent are terminated.
  5. Effective immediately the board has selected Empire Stock Transfer as its new transfer agent and service provider.

_______________________

By: ZoranCvetojevic Chairman of the board

(For security reasons signature on file with the issuer)

Board Resolution

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

SportsQuest Inc. published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 17:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
