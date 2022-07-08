SportsQuest : Resignation of Officer Kathryn Gavin

SportsQuest, Inc.
500 S Australian Ave,
Suite 600
West Palm Beach
Florida 33401
OBJECT: RESIGNATION AS OFFICER
Dear Board,
I've been thinking a lot about my role in the company and after a careful reflection I decided to resign as CEO of SportsQuest, Inc. (OTC SPQS) effective immediately.
Rest assured that if requested by the Company, I will do the necessary to ensure a smooth transition with the person who will be replacing me as CEO.
Yours very truly,
(For security reasons signature on file with the issuer)
Kathryn Gavin
CEO
SportsQuest, Inc.
www.sports-quest.co
