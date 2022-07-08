SportsQuest : Resignation of Officer Kathryn Gavin

SportsQuest, Inc.

500 S Australian Ave,

Suite 600

West Palm Beach

Florida 33401

OBJECT: RESIGNATION AS OFFICER

Dear Board,

I've been thinking a lot about my role in the company and after a careful reflection I decided to resign as CEO of SportsQuest, Inc. (OTC SPQS) effective immediately.

Rest assured that if requested by the Company, I will do the necessary to ensure a smooth transition with the person who will be replacing me as CEO.

Yours very truly,

(For security reasons signature on file with the issuer)

Kathryn Gavin

CEO

