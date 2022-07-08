Log in
    SPQS   US84920N1000

SPORTSQUEST, INC.

(SPQS)
End-of-day quote OTC Markets  -  2022-07-06
0.002700 USD   +35.00%
01:04pSPORTSQUEST : Board Resolution SPQS appointing new Interim CEO and resignation of Kate
PU
01:04pSPORTSQUEST : Resignation of Officer Kathryn Gavin
PU
12:54pSPORTSQUEST : Board Resolution Appointing Officers SPQS Irina Interim CEO
PU
Summary 
Summary

SportsQuest : Resignation of Officer Kathryn Gavin

07/08/2022 | 01:04pm EDT
SportsQuest, Inc.

500 S Australian Ave,

Suite 600

West Palm Beach

Florida 33401

OBJECT: RESIGNATION AS OFFICER

Dear Board,

I've been thinking a lot about my role in the company and after a careful reflection I decided to resign as CEO of SportsQuest, Inc. (OTC SPQS) effective immediately.

Rest assured that if requested by the Company, I will do the necessary to ensure a smooth transition with the person who will be replacing me as CEO.

Yours very truly,

(For security reasons signature on file with the issuer)

Kathryn Gavin

CEO

SportsQuest, Inc.

500 S Australian Ave,

www.sports-quest.co

Disclaimer

SportsQuest Inc. published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 17:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey R. Burns Chief Executive Officer
Roxanne Roxas Operational Manager
Zoran Cvetojevic Director
