BOARD RESOLUTION OF SPORTSQUEST, INC. (OTC SPQS)

ADOPTED ON JULY 7, 2022

The undersigned, being all the directors of SPORTSQUEST, INC. (OTC SPQS), hereby sign the following resolution:

RESOLVED THAT:

The board accepts the appointment of independent director, namely:

Kathryn Gavin - as independent director for the company

ZoranCvetojevic - Chairman

(For security reasons signature on file with the issuer)