SportsQuest : SPQS Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines December 31 2021 Q4

As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 4,178,763,151
As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 4,178,763,151
As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 4,178,763,151
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Yes:
No: X
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Yes:
No: X
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control of the company has occurred over this reporting period:
Yes:
No: X
Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)
In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.
SportsQuest, Inc. - Current
Formerly=Air Brook Airport Express, Inc. until 9-07
Formerly=Bay Head Ventures, Inc. to 12-88
The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):
DE, USA, 1986 - Active
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:
None
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
N/A
The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office principal place of business:
Principal Executive Offices:
500 S Australian Ave
Suite #600
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:
930 Baseline Road, Grand Island, NY 14072
Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
Yes:
No: X
If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:
None
Security Information
Trading symbol:
SPQS
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Common Stock
CUSIP:
8492ON 10 0
Par or stated value:
0.001
Total shares authorized:
5,000,000,000as of date: 12/31/2021
Total shares outstanding:
4,178,763,151as of date: 12/31/2021
Number of shares in the Public Float:
3,138,763,151as of date: 12/31/2021
Total number of shareholders of record:
130
as of date: 12/31/2021
Transfer Agent
Name:
Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company
Phone:
212-509-4000
Email:
lortiz@continentalstock.com
Address:
1 State Street 30th Floor
New York, NY 10004-1561
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act? Yes:
X
No:
Issuance History
The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.
Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.
Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:
Shares Outstanding as of Second
Most Recent Fiscal Year End:
*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.
Opening Balance
Date
1/1/2020
Common:4,178,763,151
Preferred: 1,200,000
Date of
Transaction
Number
Class of
Value of
Were the
Individual/
Reason for
Restricted
Exemption
Transactio
type (e.g.
of Shares
Securitie
shares
shares
Entity
share
or
or
n
new
Issued (or
s
issued
issued at
Shares
issuance
Unrestricte
Registratio
issuance,
cancelled
($/per
a
were
(e.g. for
d as of this
n Type.
cancellation
)
share) at
discount
issued to
cash or
filing.
, shares
Issuanc
to market
(entities
debt
returned to
e
price at
must have
conversion
treasury)
the time
individual
)
of
with
-OR-
issuance
voting /
Nature of
?
investmen
Services
(Yes/No)
t control
Provided
disclosed)
.
N/A
Shares Outstanding on Date of This
Report:
Ending Balance
Ending
Balance:
Date12/31/2021
Common:4,178,763,151
Preferred: 1,200,000
Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended June 30, 2021, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2019 through June 30, 2021 pursuant to the tabular format above.
Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:
Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.
Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements:
Date of
Outstanding
Principal
Interest
Maturity
Conversion Terms
Name of
Reason for
Note
Balance ($)
Amount
Accrued
Date
(e.g. pricing
Noteholder
Issuance
Issuance
at
($)
mechanism for
(entities must
(e.g. Loan,
Issuance
determining
have individual
Services,
($)
conversion of
with voting /
etc.)
instrument to shares)
investment
control
disclosed).
N/A
Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:
Financial Statements
The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with:
U.S. GAAP
IFRS
The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual):
Name:
Asad Arif - Accounting Services
Title:
President
Relationship to Issuer:
Service Provider
Provide the financial statements described below for the most recent fiscal year or quarter. For the initial disclosure statement (qualifying for Pink Current Information for the first time) please provide reports for the two previous fiscal years and any subsequent interim periods.
Balance Sheet;
Statement of Income;
Statement of Cash Flows;
Statement of Retained Earnings (Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity)
Financial notes; and
Audit letter, if audited
You may either (i) attach/append the financial statements to this disclosure statement or (ii) file the financial statements through OTCIQ as a separate report using the appropriate report name for the applicable period end. ("Annual Report," "Quarterly Report" or "Interim Report").
If you choose to publish the financial statements in a separate report as described above, you must state in the accompanying disclosure statement that such financial statements are incorporated by reference. You may reference the document(s) containing the required financial statements by indicating the document name, period end date, and the date that it was posted to OTCIQ in the field below. Financial Statements must be compiled in one document.
Financial statement information is considered current until the due date for the subsequent report (as set forth in the qualifications section above). To remain qualified for Current Information, a company must post its Annual Report within 90 days from its fiscal year-end date and Quarterly Reports within 45 days of each fiscal quarter-end date.
Issuer's Business, Products and Services
The purpose of this section is to provide a clear description of the issuer's current operations. In answering this item, please include the following:
Summarize the issuer's business operations (If the issuer does not have current operations, state "no operations")
SPQS operates a smart wireless devices sales & distribution from its New York location. SPQS resides at the center of the convergence of connected and smart building technologies. Our intelligent sensor technologies perform advanced computing functions at the edge level and yet can also integrate to larger, data analyzing platforms. Our customers benefit from having a scalable, flexible wireless solution that spans both HVAC and lighting and our OEM partners benefit from our wireless expertise and rapid design and development services The Company also operates a finance division from the Florida location and is exploring the opportunities in sports and entertainment sector.
Please list any subsidiaries, parents, or affiliated companies.None
Describe the issuers' principal products or services.
SPQS operates a smart wireless devices sales & distribution from its New York location. SPQS resides at the center of the convergence of connected and smart building technologies. Our intelligent sensor technologies perform advanced computing functions at the edge level and yet can also integrate to larger, data analyzing platforms. Our customers benefit from having a scalable, flexible wireless solution that spans both HVAC and lighting and our OEM partners benefit from our wireless expertise and rapid design and development services The Company also operates a finance division from the Florida location and is exploring the opportunities in sports and entertainment sector.
Issuer's Facilities
The goal of this section is to provide a potential investor with a clear understanding of all assets, properties or facilities owned, used or leased by the issuer and the extent in which the facilities are utilized.
In responding to this item, please clearly describe the assets, properties or facilities of the issuer, give the location of the principal plants and other property of the issuer and describe the condition of the properties. If the issuer does not have complete ownership or control of the property (for example, if
