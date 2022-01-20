SportsQuest : SPQS Q4 Financial Statement 2021

Preferred A Stock, $.0001 par value (1,200,000 Issued shares authorized)
Preferred B Stock, $.0001 par value (1,000,000 Issued shares authorized)
Common stock, $.0001 par value (4,178,763,151 Issued shares authorized)
Accumulated deficit
Total Shareholders' Equity
Total Liabilities and Equity
As at December 31,
As at September 30,
2021 (Unaudited)
2021 (Unaudited)
($)
($)
62,615
235,952
3,946
2,775
4,186
3,655
70,747
242,382
-
600,000
-
350,000
70,747
1,192,382
-
175,420
-
69,217
-
244,637
-
-
-
244,637
-
800,000
1,000
150,000
417,876
417,876
(348,129)
(420,131)
70,747
947,745
70,747
1,192,382
Sports Quest, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Operations
For the quarter ended December 31, 2021
For the quarter ended December
31, 2021
---- $ ----
REVENUE
219,720
COST OF GOODS SOLD
(105,101)
GROSS PROFIT
114,619
OPERATING EXPENSES
Selling, general and administrative expense
42,617
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
42,617
OPERATING PROFIT / (LOSS)
72,002
OTHER INCOME / (EXPENSE)
Other income
-
Interest expense
-
Liabilities write off
-
PROFIT / (LOSS) BEFORE TAX
72,002
Taxes
-
NET PROFIT / (LOSS)
72,002
Sports Quest, Inc.
Statement of Shareholders' Equity
As at December 31, 2021 (Unaudited)
Series A - Preferred Stock
Series B - Preferred Stock
Common Stock
Accumulated Profit /
Shares
Par
Shares
Par
Shares
Par
(Deficit)
As at September 30, 2021 (Unaudited)
8,000,000,000
800,000
1,500,000,000
150,000
4,178,763,151
417,876
(420,131)
Series B - preferred stock issued during the quarter
(8,000,000,000)
(800,000)
(1,490,000,000)
(149,000)
-
-
-
Profit / (loss) for the period
72,002
As at December 31, 2021 (Unaudited)
-
-
10,000,000
1,000
4,178,763,151
417,876
(348,129)
Total
947,745
(949,000)
72,002
70,747
Sports Quest, Inc.
Statement of cashflows
As at December 31, 2021 (Unaudited)
Cash flow from operating activities
(Loss) / profit before income tax
Adjustment for non cash charges and other items
Changes in operating assets
Decrease / (increase) in account receivable Decrease / (increase) in long term receivable (Decrease) / increase in trade payables
(Decrease) / increase in accrued expenses Decrease / (increase) in prepaid expenses
Cash flow from operating activities
Cash flow from investing activities
Additions / disposal in intellectual properties Disposal of wireless division
Additions in investments
Cash flow from / (used) in investing activities
Cash flow from financing activities
Increase / (decrease) in long term debts
Issuance of share capital
Issuance / (Buy back) of shares
Cash flow from financing activities
Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the quarter
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year
2021
72,002
-
72,002
(1,171)
600,000
(175,420)
(69,217)
(531)
353,661
425,663
350,000
-
-
350,000
-
-
(949,000)
(949,000)
(173,337)
235,952
62,615
Sports Quest, Inc.
Notes to the Financial Statements
For the quarter ended December 31, 2021
LEGAL STATUS AND OPERATIONS
Sports Quest, Inc. ("the Company") currently is a holding company operating two separate operating divisions. Magnum First is a smart energy saving device manufacturing and distributing Center in Ohio www.magnumfirst.com and a Cryptocurrency dark pool investment fund. Www.smallcryptohub.com
The company entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Magnum Industries through the secured Bank creditor as a quit sale which will allow Magnum First to collect on various receivables and outstanding collectibles to settle the bank debt and take over the entire enterprise.
Cryptocurrency dark pool investment fund. Www.smallcryptohub.com is fully operational. The company engages in high risk High Leverage over the top type of financing of distressed companies. This earns the company immediate Revenue and the opportunity to take over the financed business enterprise should a default occur on the Sports Quest security.
BASIS OF PREPARATION
Statement of compliance
The accompanying financial statements have been prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America and pursuant to the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on a going concern.
Accounting Convention
These financial statements have been prepared on the basis of 'historical cost convention using accrual basis of accounting except as otherwise stated in the respective accounting policies notes.
Going concern
The accompanying financial statements have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern no adjustments have been made for any other outcome.
Critical accounting estimates and judgements
The preparation of financial statements in conformity with the approved accounting standards require management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of policies and reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenses. The estimates and associated assumptions are based on historical experience and various other factors that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances, the results of which form the basis of making the judgments about carrying values of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. Actual results may differ from these estimates.
The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised in the period in which the estimates are revised if the revision affects only that period, or in the period of the revision and future periods.
The areas involving higher degree of judgment and complexity, or areas where assumptions and estimates made by the management are significant to the financial statements are as follows:
Provision for income tax (note - 3.1)
Stock based compensation (note - 3.12)
