SportsQuest : SPQS Q4 Financial Statement 2021

Sports Quest, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

As at December 31, 2021 (Unaudited)

Notes

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

4

Accounts receivable

5

Prepaid expenses

6

Total Current Assets

Long term receivables - Magnum First

Intangible assets - Magnum First

8

Total Assets

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY & LIABILITIES

Current Liablities

Trade and other payables9 Accrued expenses

Total Current Liabilities

Total Liabilities

SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY

Preferred A Stock, $.0001 par value (1,200,000 Issued shares authorized)

Preferred B Stock, $.0001 par value (1,000,000 Issued shares authorized)

Common stock, $.0001 par value (4,178,763,151 Issued shares authorized)

Accumulated deficit

Total Shareholders' Equity

Total Liabilities and Equity

As at December 31,

As at September 30,

2021 (Unaudited)

2021 (Unaudited)

($)

($)

62,615

235,952

3,946

2,775

4,186

3,655

70,747

242,382

-

600,000

-

350,000

70,747

1,192,382

-

175,420

-

69,217

-

244,637

-

-

-

244,637

-

800,000

1,000

150,000

417,876

417,876

(348,129)

(420,131)

70,747

947,745

70,747

1,192,382

Sports Quest, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021

For the quarter ended December

31, 2021

---- $ ----

REVENUE

219,720

COST OF GOODS SOLD

(105,101)

GROSS PROFIT

114,619

OPERATING EXPENSES

Selling, general and administrative expense

42,617

TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

42,617

OPERATING PROFIT / (LOSS)

72,002

OTHER INCOME / (EXPENSE)

Other income

-

Interest expense

-

Liabilities write off

-

PROFIT / (LOSS) BEFORE TAX

72,002

Taxes

-

NET PROFIT / (LOSS)

72,002

Sports Quest, Inc.

Statement of Shareholders' Equity

As at December 31, 2021 (Unaudited)

Series A - Preferred Stock

Series B - Preferred Stock

Common Stock

Accumulated Profit /

Shares

Par

Shares

Par

Shares

Par

(Deficit)

As at September 30, 2021 (Unaudited)

8,000,000,000

800,000

1,500,000,000

150,000

4,178,763,151

417,876

(420,131)

Series B - preferred stock issued during the quarter

(8,000,000,000)

(800,000)

(1,490,000,000)

(149,000)

-

-

-

Profit / (loss) for the period

72,002

As at December 31, 2021 (Unaudited)

-

-

10,000,000

1,000

4,178,763,151

417,876

(348,129)

Total

947,745

(949,000)

72,002

70,747

Sports Quest, Inc.

Statement of cashflows

As at December 31, 2021 (Unaudited)

Cash flow from operating activities

(Loss) / profit before income tax

Adjustment for non cash charges and other items

Changes in operating assets

Decrease / (increase) in account receivable Decrease / (increase) in long term receivable (Decrease) / increase in trade payables

(Decrease) / increase in accrued expenses Decrease / (increase) in prepaid expenses

Cash flow from operating activities

Cash flow from investing activities

Additions / disposal in intellectual properties Disposal of wireless division

Additions in investments

Cash flow from / (used) in investing activities

Cash flow from financing activities

Increase / (decrease) in long term debts

Issuance of share capital

Issuance / (Buy back) of shares

Cash flow from financing activities

Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the quarter

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year

2021

72,002

-

72,002

(1,171)

600,000

(175,420)

(69,217)

(531)

353,661

425,663

350,000

-

-

350,000

-

-

(949,000)

(949,000)

(173,337)

235,952

62,615

Sports Quest, Inc.

Notes to the Financial Statements

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021

  1. LEGAL STATUS AND OPERATIONS
    Sports Quest, Inc. ("the Company") currently is a holding company operating two separate operating divisions. Magnum First is a smart energy saving device manufacturing and distributing Center in Ohio www.magnumfirst.com and a Cryptocurrency dark pool investment fund. Www.smallcryptohub.com
    The company entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Magnum Industries through the secured Bank creditor as a quit sale which will allow Magnum First to collect on various receivables and outstanding collectibles to settle the bank debt and take over the entire enterprise.
    Cryptocurrency dark pool investment fund. Www.smallcryptohub.com is fully operational. The company engages in high risk High Leverage over the top type of financing of distressed companies. This earns the company immediate Revenue and the opportunity to take over the financed business enterprise should a default occur on the Sports Quest security.
  2. BASIS OF PREPARATION
  1. Statement of compliance
    The accompanying financial statements have been prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America and pursuant to the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on a going concern.
  2. Accounting Convention
    These financial statements have been prepared on the basis of 'historical cost convention using accrual basis of accounting except as otherwise stated in the respective accounting policies notes.
  3. Going concern
    The accompanying financial statements have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern no adjustments have been made for any other outcome.
  4. Critical accounting estimates and judgements
    The preparation of financial statements in conformity with the approved accounting standards require management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of policies and reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenses. The estimates and associated assumptions are based on historical experience and various other factors that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances, the results of which form the basis of making the judgments about carrying values of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. Actual results may differ from these estimates.
    The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised in the period in which the estimates are revised if the revision affects only that period, or in the period of the revision and future periods.
    The areas involving higher degree of judgment and complexity, or areas where assumptions and estimates made by the management are significant to the financial statements are as follows:
  1. Provision for income tax (note - 3.1)
  1. Stock based compensation (note - 3.12)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SportsQuest Inc. published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 18:40:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
