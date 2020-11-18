Bonner SC goes 5G: SPORTTOTAL AG and Telekom Deutschland launch pilot project

Home matches of regional soccer league club to be streamed by 5G on sporttotal.tv

AI-based 180° camera from SPORTTOTAL is equipped with 5G module

Clubs to be onboarded fast and cost-effective

Cologne, November 18, 2020. The Cologne-based technology and media company SPORTTOTAL AG, Telekom Deutschland GmbH and the regional soccer league club Bonner SC are testing the streaming of soccer matches using 5G mobile technology. In a nationwide unique pilot project, SPORTTOTAL's AI-based 180° camera will be equipped with a Telekom 5G module. In the future, the Bonner SC will be able to stream all home matches fully automatically in high quality on sporttotal.tv. The Bonner SC is the first club to use the new technology in live operation. With the help of 5G, SPORTTOTAL will be able to connect additional sports clubs faster and more easily.

Enjoy the full live experience with 5G

'Live video streaming is an ideal use case for 5G technology,' explains Hagen Rickmann, Director Business Telekom Deutschland GmbH. 'In this pilot project, our network can show off its strengths. And it has the potential for a live soccer experience for many fans throughout Germany, despite the Corona pandemic.'

As part of the pilot project, the AI-based 180° camera developed by SPORTTOTAL itself will be equipped with a Telekom 5G module. The camera follows the match fully automatically and streams it live on sporttotal.tv. The latest mobile routers from Cradlepoint, optimally adapted to the 5G network, realize the required high data rates in the stadium. For a smooth video streaming, a wired broadband connection was previously necessary. 'Already more than 3 years ago we were able to take a pioneering role in national club sports with the installation of a fully automated camera system - through the cooperation with SPORTTOTAL. We are all the more pleased that we are now once again able to live up to this role within the framework of this forward-looking pilot project. The project fits perfectly with our claim to be the digital pioneer among the first professional leagues and we can now further fuel our app and e-commerce success story', explains Prof. Dr. Dirk Mazurkiewicz, CEO of the Bonner SC.

High market potential: 25,000 soccer clubs and 90,000 sports clubs

In Germany, there are not only about 25,000 soccer clubs, but also about 90,000 sports clubs across all sports in the entire country. SPORTTOTAL already cooperates with four out of five regional soccer leagues as well as many other associations and clubs. SPORTTOTAL shows eight sports live or on demand on its multi-streaming platform sporttotal.tv. More than 750 clubs from Germany now stream match matches on sporttotal.tv. The 5G technology increases the market potential even further: Telekom operates the largest 5G network in Germany. 'Telekom undoubtedly stands for the most powerful networks in the market - this will be confirmed with 5G. With our specially developed camera, we also offer not only a technologically outstanding product, but also an excellent price/performance ratio,' says Oliver Grodowski, CTO of SPORTTOTAL AG. 'With the combination of our camera and Telekom's 5G, every sports club will be able to afford to broadcast match matches live on sporttotal.tv'.

About SPORTTOTAL AG:

SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A1EMG56), headquartered in Cologne, is a technology and media company on a growth path in the rapidly scalable digital business with video platforms and communities (DIGITAL), in the high-margin national and international project business (VENUES), as well as in the live events business (LIVE). The company, which was founded in 1979, operates a high-traffic portal through sporttotal.tv, with strong growth for online sport videos and live streaming. The company equips sports clubs with special camera technology which enables sports events to be transmitted live in a high quality and fully automatically on sporttotal.tv. SPORTTOTAL AG's service portfolio also comprises the technical equipping of racing circuits and sports facilities, as well as the production and marketing of sports events such as the ADAC TOTAL 24-Hour Race at the Nürburgring. In addition, SPORTTOTAL AG also produces content for prestigious companies such Porsche, Audi, Mercedes/AMG, Red Bull and VW, operates the #DABEI linear TV station, and organises high-calibre live events such as the Porsche Experience.

