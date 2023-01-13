EQS-News: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Michael Broughton joins advisory board at SPORTTOTAL



13.01.2023

Michael Broughton joins advisory board at SPORTTOTAL

Cologne, 11 January 2023. SPORTTOTAL announces Michael Broughton as the fourth member of its advisory board. Michael works as a Sports Industry Consultant and was the founder of Sports Investment Partners where he was actively looking at investments in the areas where SPORTTOTAL operates. Previously, Michael led the Technology and Investment Strategy for FIFA and last year was integrally involved in a bid for Chelsea Football Club. His extensive experience across fan engagement, commercial partnerships and sports tech will be a tremendous asset to SPORTTOTAL’s platform business.

Peter Lauterbach (CEO at SPORTTOTAL AG): “I’m very much looking forward to work closely with Michael Broughton in his new role. I strongly believe that Michael’s deep knowledge of the sports industry as well as his understanding of the technology side will contribute significantly to SPORTTOTAL’s future success.”

Michael Broughton: “I’ve been looking at companies in this space for over a decade and have never previously committed to a company. In my mind SPORTTOTAL has developed a great product which will help athletes, coaches and managers tremendously to improve their own skills and the capabilities of their teams. With SPORTTOTAL’s technology live video streaming and video analytics will no longer not only be possible in pro-leagues but from now on also on the amateur and youth level. I’m excited to have finally found the company in this space where I can get involved and help deliver results for fans, players and of course the company.”

About SPORTTOTAL AG:

SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A1EMG56), headquartered in Cologne, is a technology and media company on a growth path in the rapidly scalable digital business with video platforms and communities, in the high-margin national and international project business, as well as in the live events business. The company, which was founded in 1979, operates a high-traffic portal through sporttotal, with strong growth for online sport videos and live streaming. The company equips sports clubs with special camera technology which enables sports events to be transmitted live in a high quality and fully automatically on sporttotal.tv. SPORTTOTAL AG’s service portfolio also comprises the technical equipping of racing circuits and sports facilities, as well as the production and marketing of sports events such as the ADAC TOTAL 24-Hour Race at the Nürburgring. In addition, SPORTTOTAL AG also produces content for prestigious companies such Audi, Mercedes/AMG, Red Bull and VW and operates the linear #dabeiTV station.

Contact:

SPORTTOTAL AG

Am Coloneum 2

50829 Cologne

Germany

www.sporttotal.com

Tel.: +49 (0)221_7 88 77_ 0

Fax: +49 (0)221_7 88 77_ 199

investorrelations@sporttotal.com