Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Sporttotal AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WIG1   DE000A1EMG56

SPORTTOTAL AG

(WIG1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:05:43 2023-01-13 am EST
0.8880 EUR   +8.29%
04:54aMichael Broughton joins advisory board at SPORTTOTAL
EQ
01/12Sporttotal Ag : order placed for racing track project in Qatar
EQ
01/11Sporttotal Ag : Ebru Köksal joins advisory board at SPORTTOTAL
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Michael Broughton joins advisory board at SPORTTOTAL

01/13/2023 | 04:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Michael Broughton joins advisory board at SPORTTOTAL

13.01.2023 / 10:52 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Michael Broughton joins advisory board at SPORTTOTAL

Cologne, 11 January 2023. SPORTTOTAL announces Michael Broughton as the fourth member of its advisory board. Michael works as a Sports Industry Consultant and was the founder of Sports Investment Partners where he was actively looking at investments in the areas where SPORTTOTAL operates. Previously, Michael led the Technology and Investment Strategy for FIFA and last year was integrally involved in a bid for Chelsea Football Club. His extensive experience across fan engagement, commercial partnerships and sports tech will be a tremendous asset to SPORTTOTAL’s platform business.

Peter Lauterbach (CEO at SPORTTOTAL AG): “I’m very much looking forward to work closely with Michael Broughton in his new role. I strongly believe that Michael’s deep knowledge of the sports industry as well as his understanding of the technology side will contribute significantly to SPORTTOTAL’s future success.”

Michael Broughton: “I’ve been looking at companies in this space for over a decade and have never previously committed to a company.  In my mind SPORTTOTAL has developed a great product which will help athletes, coaches and managers tremendously to improve their own skills and the capabilities of their teams. With SPORTTOTAL’s technology live video streaming and video analytics will no longer not only be possible in pro-leagues but from now on also on the amateur and youth level.  I’m excited to have finally found the company in this space where I can get involved and help deliver results for fans, players and of course the company.”

 

About SPORTTOTAL AG:

SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A1EMG56), headquartered in Cologne, is a technology and media company on a growth path in the rapidly scalable digital business with video platforms and communities, in the high-margin national and international project business, as well as in the live events business. The company, which was founded in 1979, operates a high-traffic portal through sporttotal, with strong growth for online sport videos and live streaming. The company equips sports clubs with special camera technology which enables sports events to be transmitted live in a high quality and fully automatically on sporttotal.tv. SPORTTOTAL AG’s service portfolio also comprises the technical equipping of racing circuits and sports facilities, as well as the production and marketing of sports events such as the ADAC TOTAL 24-Hour Race at the Nürburgring. In addition, SPORTTOTAL AG also produces content for prestigious companies such Audi, Mercedes/AMG, Red Bull and VW and operates the linear #dabeiTV station.

 

Contact:

SPORTTOTAL AG
Am Coloneum 2
50829 Cologne
Germany
www.sporttotal.com
Tel.: +49 (0)221_7 88 77_ 0
Fax: +49 (0)221_7 88 77_ 199
investorrelations@sporttotal.com


13.01.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SPORTTOTAL AG
Am Coloneum 2
50829 Köln
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)221 7 88 77 0
Fax: +49 (0)221 7 88 77 199
E-mail: info@sporttotal.com
Internet: www.sporttotal.com
ISIN: DE000A1EMG56
WKN: A1EMG5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1534807

 
End of News EQS News Service

1534807  13.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1534807&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about SPORTTOTAL AG
04:54aMichael Broughton joins advisory board at SPORTTOTAL
EQ
01/12Sporttotal Ag : order placed for racing track project in Qatar
EQ
01/11Sporttotal Ag : Ebru Köksal joins advisory board at SPORTTOTAL
EQ
01/10Sporttotal : Ad Hoc Mitteilungen
PU
01/09SPORTTOTAL appoints Ricardo Fort as second member of its recently established advisory ..
EQ
01/09SPORTTOTAL Appoints Ricardo Fort as Second Member of Its Recently Established Advisory ..
CI
01/06SPORTTOTAL establishes advisory board and appoints Peter Hutton as the first member
EQ
01/06Sporttotal Establishes Advisory Board and Appoints Peter Hutton as the First Member
CI
01/05Germany's Sporttotal to Start Sports Streaming Operations in US
MT
01/05German-based SPORTTOTAL AG set to enter the U.S. market with AI-enabled live sports str..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 25,2 M 27,3 M 27,3 M
Net income 2021 -9,86 M -10,7 M -10,7 M
Net Debt 2021 16,8 M 18,2 M 18,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,79x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25,4 M 27,4 M 27,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,19x
EV / Sales 2021 1,36x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,9%
Chart SPORTTOTAL AG
Duration : Period :
Sporttotal AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPORTTOTAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter Lauterbach Chief Executive Officer
Sebastian Blaschke Senior Vice President-Finance & Administration
Christoph Tönsgerlemann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Oliver Grodowski Head-Research & Development
Ralf Reichert Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPORTTOTAL AG29.13%27
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.7.88%17 737
BOLLORÉ SE3.26%17 112
VIVENDI SE7.20%10 307
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.30.62%6 647
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-4.39%6 289