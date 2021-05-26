PRESS RELEASE : SPORTTOTAL AG: Annual General Meeting enables financing of further growth

DGAP-News: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
SPORTTOTAL AG: Annual General Meeting enables financing of further growth
SPORTTOTAL AG: Annual General Meeting enables financing of further growth
- Annual General Meeting approves new Authorised Capital and the issuance of a convertible bond
- Christoph Tönsgerlemann and Martin Ott affirmed as members of the Supervisory Board
- Strategic focus on growth in the DIGITAL segment
Cologne, 26 May 2021. SPORTTOTAL AG's Annual General Meeting which was held in a digital format this year as well has
paved the way for financing the growth envisaged for SPORTTOTAL. With its approval of new Authorised Capital of around
EUR15.5 million and the explicit approval of a convertible bond of around EUR7.0 million, the Annual General Meeting has
enabled the financing of the company's growth plans. Despite the unrelenting massive impact of restrictions due to the
COVID-19 pandemic on the SPORTTOTAL Group's business model, this is proof that the shareholders are still backing the
growth plans. All the proposals put forward by management proposals were approved by a large majority of the voting
capital present. Christoph Tönsgerlemann and Martin Ott were affirmed by the Annual General Meeting as members of the
Supervisory Board. As CEO Peter Lauterbach explained in his Management Board speech, SPORTTOTAL's focus in the coming
months will be on promoting the growth of sporttotal.tv, the streaming platform for live sports events, and on
developing the area of local advertising bookings in particular.
Discharge granted to the Management Board and Supervisory Board
The Management Board of SPORTTOTAL AG was discharged with 94.70% and the Supervisory Board with 94.83%.
RSM GmbH selected as external auditor
Stuttgart-based Wirtschaftsprüfungs- und Steuerberatungsgesellschaft RSM GmbH has again been selected as the external
auditor for the accounts of the fiscal year 2021 at company and at Group level.
Christoph Tönsgerlemann and Martin Ott affirmed as members of the Supervisory Board
Following the resignation from office of the long-standing Supervisory Board members Dr. Michael Kern and Jens Reidel
at the end of 2020, Christoph Tönsgerlemann and Martin Ott were appointed members of the Supervisory Board by Cologne
Local Court. The Annual General Meeting has now affirmed them both as members of the Supervisory Board. Martin Ott,
formerly Global Head of M&A of adidas AG, works as an independent consultant, and Christoph Tönsgerlemann is CEO of ETL
AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft. SPORTTOTAL AG has therefore been successful in
equipping the Supervisory Board with further competences in the areas of governance and digital business models.
About SPORTTOTAL AG:
SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A1EMG56), headquartered in Cologne, is a technology and media company on a growth path in the
rapidly scalable digital business with video platforms and communities, in the high-margin national and international
project business, as well as in the live events business. The company, which was founded in 1979, operates a
high-traffic portal through sporttotal, with strong growth for online sport videos and live streaming. The company
equips sports clubs with special camera technology which enables sports events to be transmitted live in a high quality
and fully automatically on sporttotal.tv. SPORTTOTAL AG's service portfolio also comprises the technical equipping of
racing circuits and sports facilities, as well as the production and marketing of sports events such as the ADAC TOTAL
24-Hour Race at the Nürburgring. In addition, SPORTTOTAL AG also produces content for prestigious companies such
Porsche, Audi, Mercedes/AMG, Red Bull and VW, operates the #dabei linear TV station, and organises high-calibre live
events such as the Porsche Experience.
SPORTTOTAL AG
Am Coloneum 2
50829 Cologne
Germany
www.sporttotal.com
Tel.: +49 (0)221_7 88 77_0
Fax: +49 (0)221_7 88 77_ 199
info@sporttotal.com
Investor Relations
BSK Becker+Schreiner Kommunikation GmbH
Tobias M. Weitzel
Tel.: +49 (0)177_7 21 57 60
weitzel@kommunikation-bsk.de
