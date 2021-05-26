PRESS RELEASE : SPORTTOTAL AG: Annual General Meeting enables financing of further growth

Log in
05/26/2021 | 07:18am EDT
DGAP-News: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM 
SPORTTOTAL AG: Annual General Meeting enables financing of further growth 
2021-05-26 / 13:16 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Corporate News 
SPORTTOTAL AG: Annual General Meeting enables financing of further growth 
- Annual General Meeting approves new Authorised Capital and the issuance of a convertible bond 
- Christoph Tönsgerlemann and Martin Ott affirmed as members of the Supervisory Board 
- Strategic focus on growth in the DIGITAL segment 
Cologne, 26 May 2021. SPORTTOTAL AG's Annual General Meeting which was held in a digital format this year as well has 
paved the way for financing the growth envisaged for SPORTTOTAL. With its approval of new Authorised Capital of around 
EUR15.5 million and the explicit approval of a convertible bond of around EUR7.0 million, the Annual General Meeting has 
enabled the financing of the company's growth plans. Despite the unrelenting massive impact of restrictions due to the 
COVID-19 pandemic on the SPORTTOTAL Group's business model, this is proof that the shareholders are still backing the 
growth plans. All the proposals put forward by management proposals were approved by a large majority of the voting 
capital present. Christoph Tönsgerlemann and Martin Ott were affirmed by the Annual General Meeting as members of the 
Supervisory Board. As CEO Peter Lauterbach explained in his Management Board speech, SPORTTOTAL's focus in the coming 
months will be on promoting the growth of sporttotal.tv, the streaming platform for live sports events, and on 
developing the area of local advertising bookings in particular. 
Discharge granted to the Management Board and Supervisory Board 
The Management Board of SPORTTOTAL AG was discharged with 94.70% and the Supervisory Board with 94.83%. 
RSM GmbH selected as external auditor 
Stuttgart-based Wirtschaftsprüfungs- und Steuerberatungsgesellschaft RSM GmbH has again been selected as the external 
auditor for the accounts of the fiscal year 2021 at company and at Group level. 
Christoph Tönsgerlemann and Martin Ott affirmed as members of the Supervisory Board 
Following the resignation from office of the long-standing Supervisory Board members Dr. Michael Kern and Jens Reidel 
at the end of 2020, Christoph Tönsgerlemann and Martin Ott were appointed members of the Supervisory Board by Cologne 
Local Court. The Annual General Meeting has now affirmed them both as members of the Supervisory Board. Martin Ott, 
formerly Global Head of M&A of adidas AG, works as an independent consultant, and Christoph Tönsgerlemann is CEO of ETL 
AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft. SPORTTOTAL AG has therefore been successful in 
equipping the Supervisory Board with further competences in the areas of governance and digital business models. 
About SPORTTOTAL AG: 
SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A1EMG56), headquartered in Cologne, is a technology and media company on a growth path in the 
rapidly scalable digital business with video platforms and communities, in the high-margin national and international 
project business, as well as in the live events business. The company, which was founded in 1979, operates a 
high-traffic portal through sporttotal, with strong growth for online sport videos and live streaming. The company 
equips sports clubs with special camera technology which enables sports events to be transmitted live in a high quality 
and fully automatically on sporttotal.tv. SPORTTOTAL AG's service portfolio also comprises the technical equipping of 
racing circuits and sports facilities, as well as the production and marketing of sports events such as the ADAC TOTAL 
24-Hour Race at the Nürburgring. In addition, SPORTTOTAL AG also produces content for prestigious companies such 
Porsche, Audi, Mercedes/AMG, Red Bull and VW, operates the #dabei linear TV station, and organises high-calibre live 
events such as the Porsche Experience. 
SPORTTOTAL AG 
Am Coloneum 2 
50829 Cologne 
Germany 
www.sporttotal.com 
Tel.: +49 (0)221_7 88 77_0 
Fax: +49 (0)221_7 88 77_ 199 
info@sporttotal.com 
 
Investor Relations 
BSK Becker+Schreiner Kommunikation GmbH 
Tobias M. Weitzel 
Tel.: +49 (0)177_7 21 57 60 
weitzel@kommunikation-bsk.de 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-05-26 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      SPORTTOTAL AG 
              Am Coloneum 2 
              50829 Köln 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)221 7 88 77 0 
Fax:          +49 (0)221 7 88 77 199 
E-mail:       info@sporttotal.com 
Internet:     www.sporttotal.com 
ISIN:         DE000A1EMG56 
WKN:          A1EMG5 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1200900 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1200900 2021-05-26

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1200900&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 26, 2021 07:17 ET (11:17 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 23,2 M 28,4 M 28,4 M
Net income 2020 -13,2 M -16,2 M -16,2 M
Net Debt 2020 8,83 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,43x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16,9 M 20,7 M 20,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,51x
EV / Sales 2020 1,19x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,8%
Chart SPORTTOTAL AG
Duration : Period :
Sporttotal AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPORTTOTAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter Lauterbach Chief Executive Officer
Sebastian Blaschke Senior Vice President-Finance & Administration
Christoph Tönsgerlemann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Oliver Grodowski Chief Technology Officer
Ralf Reichert Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPORTTOTAL AG-10.49%21
VIVENDI SE11.71%39 130
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-8.79%17 823
BOLLORÉ SE24.01%15 042
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.-0.68%9 778
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.2.90%5 683