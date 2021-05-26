PRESS RELEASE : SPORTTOTAL AG: Annual General Meeting enables financing of further growth

DGAP-News: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM SPORTTOTAL AG: Annual General Meeting enables financing of further growth 2021-05-26 / 13:16 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate News SPORTTOTAL AG: Annual General Meeting enables financing of further growth - Annual General Meeting approves new Authorised Capital and the issuance of a convertible bond - Christoph Tönsgerlemann and Martin Ott affirmed as members of the Supervisory Board - Strategic focus on growth in the DIGITAL segment Cologne, 26 May 2021. SPORTTOTAL AG's Annual General Meeting which was held in a digital format this year as well has paved the way for financing the growth envisaged for SPORTTOTAL. With its approval of new Authorised Capital of around EUR15.5 million and the explicit approval of a convertible bond of around EUR7.0 million, the Annual General Meeting has enabled the financing of the company's growth plans. Despite the unrelenting massive impact of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic on the SPORTTOTAL Group's business model, this is proof that the shareholders are still backing the growth plans. All the proposals put forward by management proposals were approved by a large majority of the voting capital present. Christoph Tönsgerlemann and Martin Ott were affirmed by the Annual General Meeting as members of the Supervisory Board. As CEO Peter Lauterbach explained in his Management Board speech, SPORTTOTAL's focus in the coming months will be on promoting the growth of sporttotal.tv, the streaming platform for live sports events, and on developing the area of local advertising bookings in particular. Discharge granted to the Management Board and Supervisory Board The Management Board of SPORTTOTAL AG was discharged with 94.70% and the Supervisory Board with 94.83%. RSM GmbH selected as external auditor Stuttgart-based Wirtschaftsprüfungs- und Steuerberatungsgesellschaft RSM GmbH has again been selected as the external auditor for the accounts of the fiscal year 2021 at company and at Group level. Christoph Tönsgerlemann and Martin Ott affirmed as members of the Supervisory Board Following the resignation from office of the long-standing Supervisory Board members Dr. Michael Kern and Jens Reidel at the end of 2020, Christoph Tönsgerlemann and Martin Ott were appointed members of the Supervisory Board by Cologne Local Court. The Annual General Meeting has now affirmed them both as members of the Supervisory Board. Martin Ott, formerly Global Head of M&A of adidas AG, works as an independent consultant, and Christoph Tönsgerlemann is CEO of ETL AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft. SPORTTOTAL AG has therefore been successful in equipping the Supervisory Board with further competences in the areas of governance and digital business models. About SPORTTOTAL AG: SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A1EMG56), headquartered in Cologne, is a technology and media company on a growth path in the rapidly scalable digital business with video platforms and communities, in the high-margin national and international project business, as well as in the live events business. The company, which was founded in 1979, operates a high-traffic portal through sporttotal, with strong growth for online sport videos and live streaming. The company equips sports clubs with special camera technology which enables sports events to be transmitted live in a high quality and fully automatically on sporttotal.tv. SPORTTOTAL AG's service portfolio also comprises the technical equipping of racing circuits and sports facilities, as well as the production and marketing of sports events such as the ADAC TOTAL 24-Hour Race at the Nürburgring. In addition, SPORTTOTAL AG also produces content for prestigious companies such Porsche, Audi, Mercedes/AMG, Red Bull and VW, operates the #dabei linear TV station, and organises high-calibre live events such as the Porsche Experience. SPORTTOTAL AG Am Coloneum 2 50829 Cologne Germany www.sporttotal.com Tel.: +49 (0)221_7 88 77_0 Fax: +49 (0)221_7 88 77_ 199 info@sporttotal.com Investor Relations BSK Becker+Schreiner Kommunikation GmbH Tobias M. 