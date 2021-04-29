Log in
    WIG1   DE000A1EMG56

SPORTTOTAL AG

(WIG1)
PRESS RELEASE : SPORTTOTAL AG publishes figures for fiscal 2020

04/29/2021 | 05:43am EDT
DGAP-News: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Annual Results 
SPORTTOTAL AG publishes figures for fiscal 2020 
2021-04-29 / 11:41 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Corporate News 
SPORTTOTAL AG publishes figures for fiscal 2020 
- Group's 2020 revenue and result in line with expectations 
- sporttotal.tv gmbh in the digital segment achieves significant revenue growth of +48.5% 
Cologne, 29 April 2021. SPORTTOTAL AG reports revenue of EUR22.9 million and EBIT of EUR-11.6 million in fiscal 2020, which 
is therefore in line with expectations. 
Taking account of the severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the SPORTTOTAL Group's various business lines, the 
Management Board forecasted lower revenue for fiscal 2020 in comparison with the previous year. In particular, 
organizing events in the context of the Porsche Experience and live broadcasting of sports events on the sporttotal.tv 
streaming platform came to a virtual standstill for much of 2020. The Group's resulting loss of revenue was not 
compensated for despite the successful operation of #dabeiTV as the new linear TV channel and the additional revenue 
this generated in the DIGITAL segment. In terms of sporttotal.tv gmbh, the centrepiece of the digital platform 
strategy, revenue was raised significantly by +48.5% in a year-on-year comparison. 
The cost-cutting measures introduced in all parts of the Group in the face of dwindling revenue, fresh success in 
marketing the ADAC TOTAL 24h race at the Nürburgring and operating #dabeiTV all made a decisive contribution to lifting 
EBIT by EUR+3.0 million compared with the previous year. SPORTTOTAL AG is therefore in line with the forecast. 
In 2021, the Management Board anticipates that game operations in many sports will resume and can then be broadcast on 
sporttotal.tv's streaming platform, thereby contributing to the positive performance of the DIGITAL segment going 
forward. Revenue from local advertising on the streaming platform is to play an important role in future. This will 
allow advertisers to target local groups linked specifically to a sports club. With currently 800 clubs that are 
already part of the sporttotal.tv platform, this will unleash correspondingly great potential. 
In the VENUES segment, the race track project already commissioned in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) will contribute to a 
generally promising development in the revenue and result of the SPORTTOTAL Group. Assuming that this year's 24-hour 
race at the Nürburgring can go ahead and be successfully marketed, the Management Board predicts an increase in revenue 
and higher EBIT in fiscal 2021, both in comparison with the past fiscal year 2020. 
About SPORTTOTAL AG: 
SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A1EMG56), headquartered in Cologne, is a technology and media company on a growth path in the 
rapidly scalable digital business with video platforms and communities (DIGITAL), in the high-margin national and 
international project business (VENUES), as well as in the live events business (LIVE). The company, which was founded 
in 1979, operates a high-traffic portal with strong growth for online sport videos and live streaming. The company 
equips sports clubs with special camera technology which enables sports events to be transmitted live in a high quality 
and fully automatically on "sporttotal". SPORTTOTAL AG's service portfolio also comprises the technical equipping of 
racing circuits and sports facilities, as well as the production and marketing of sports events such as the ADAC TOTAL 
24-Hour Race at the Nürburgring. In addition, SPORTTOTAL AG also produces content for prestigious companies such 
Porsche, Audi, Mercedes/AMG, Red Bull and VW and organises high-calibre live events such as the Porsche Experience. 
For more information: www.sporttotal.com 
SPORTTOTAL AG 
Am Coloneum 2 
50829 Cologne 
Germany 
www.sporttotal.com 
Tel: +49 (0) 221_7 88 77_ 0 
Fax: +49 (0) 221_7 88 77_ 199 
info@sporttotal.com 
Investor Relations 
BSK Becker+Schreiner Kommunikation GmbH 
Tobias M. Weitzel 
Tel: +49 (0) 177_7 21 57 60 
weitzel@kommunikation-bsk.de 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-04-29 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      SPORTTOTAL AG 
              Am Coloneum 2 
              50829 Köln 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)221 7 88 77 0 
Fax:          +49 (0)221 7 88 77 199 
E-mail:       info@sporttotal.com 
Internet:     www.sporttotal.com 
ISIN:         DE000A1EMG56 
WKN:          A1EMG5 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1190608 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1190608 2021-04-29

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1190608&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2021 05:42 ET (09:42 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2019 38,7 M 46,8 M 46,8 M
Net income 2019 -16,6 M -20,1 M -20,1 M
Net cash 2019 0,12 M 0,14 M 0,14 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,19x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 17,5 M 21,2 M 21,2 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,32x
EV / Sales 2019 0,51x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,4%
