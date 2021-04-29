PRESS RELEASE : SPORTTOTAL AG publishes figures for fiscal 2020

DGAP-News: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Annual Results SPORTTOTAL AG publishes figures for fiscal 2020 2021-04-29 / 11:41 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate News SPORTTOTAL AG publishes figures for fiscal 2020 - Group's 2020 revenue and result in line with expectations - sporttotal.tv gmbh in the digital segment achieves significant revenue growth of +48.5% Cologne, 29 April 2021. SPORTTOTAL AG reports revenue of EUR22.9 million and EBIT of EUR-11.6 million in fiscal 2020, which is therefore in line with expectations. Taking account of the severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the SPORTTOTAL Group's various business lines, the Management Board forecasted lower revenue for fiscal 2020 in comparison with the previous year. In particular, organizing events in the context of the Porsche Experience and live broadcasting of sports events on the sporttotal.tv streaming platform came to a virtual standstill for much of 2020. The Group's resulting loss of revenue was not compensated for despite the successful operation of #dabeiTV as the new linear TV channel and the additional revenue this generated in the DIGITAL segment. In terms of sporttotal.tv gmbh, the centrepiece of the digital platform strategy, revenue was raised significantly by +48.5% in a year-on-year comparison. The cost-cutting measures introduced in all parts of the Group in the face of dwindling revenue, fresh success in marketing the ADAC TOTAL 24h race at the Nürburgring and operating #dabeiTV all made a decisive contribution to lifting EBIT by EUR+3.0 million compared with the previous year. SPORTTOTAL AG is therefore in line with the forecast. In 2021, the Management Board anticipates that game operations in many sports will resume and can then be broadcast on sporttotal.tv's streaming platform, thereby contributing to the positive performance of the DIGITAL segment going forward. Revenue from local advertising on the streaming platform is to play an important role in future. This will allow advertisers to target local groups linked specifically to a sports club. With currently 800 clubs that are already part of the sporttotal.tv platform, this will unleash correspondingly great potential. In the VENUES segment, the race track project already commissioned in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) will contribute to a generally promising development in the revenue and result of the SPORTTOTAL Group. Assuming that this year's 24-hour race at the Nürburgring can go ahead and be successfully marketed, the Management Board predicts an increase in revenue and higher EBIT in fiscal 2021, both in comparison with the past fiscal year 2020. About SPORTTOTAL AG: SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A1EMG56), headquartered in Cologne, is a technology and media company on a growth path in the rapidly scalable digital business with video platforms and communities (DIGITAL), in the high-margin national and international project business (VENUES), as well as in the live events business (LIVE). The company, which was founded in 1979, operates a high-traffic portal with strong growth for online sport videos and live streaming. The company equips sports clubs with special camera technology which enables sports events to be transmitted live in a high quality and fully automatically on "sporttotal". SPORTTOTAL AG's service portfolio also comprises the technical equipping of racing circuits and sports facilities, as well as the production and marketing of sports events such as the ADAC TOTAL 24-Hour Race at the Nürburgring. In addition, SPORTTOTAL AG also produces content for prestigious companies such Porsche, Audi, Mercedes/AMG, Red Bull and VW and organises high-calibre live events such as the Porsche Experience. For more information: www.sporttotal.com SPORTTOTAL AG Am Coloneum 2 50829 Cologne Germany www.sporttotal.com Tel: +49 (0) 221_7 88 77_ 0 Fax: +49 (0) 221_7 88 77_ 199 info@sporttotal.com Investor Relations BSK Becker+Schreiner Kommunikation GmbH Tobias M. 