09.10.2020

SPORTTOTAL AG: Annual General Meeting paves the way for financing further expansion

- Annual General Meeting approves new Authorised Capital and the issuance of convertible bonds

- Ralf Reichert affirmed as new Supervisory Board member

- Strategic focus on expansion in the DIGITAL segment

Cologne, 9 October 2020. SPORTTOTAL AG's Annual General Meeting, which took place this year for the first time in a digital format and was broadcast from company headquarters in Cologne, has paved the way for financing SPORTTOTAL's further expansion. With the approval of the new Authorised Capital of ?15.5 million and Contingent Capital for the issuance of convertible bonds in an amount of up to around ?50 million, the Annual General Meeting has given the company full flexibility in financing its expansion plans. This underscores the trust of the shareholders in SPORTTOTAL's business model despite the operational and market-related challenges. All the proposals put forward by management were approved by a large majority of the voting capital present. Ralf Reichert was affirmed by the annual General Meeting as a member of the Supervisory Board. As CEO Peter Lauterbach explained in his speech, SPORTTOTAL intends to concentrate on futher expanding in the DIGITAL segment in the months ahead, while using the AI-based camera system developed in-house.

Discharge granted to the Management Board and Supervisory Board

The Management Board of SPORTTOTAL AG and the Supervisory Board were discharged with a clear majority. Similarly clear was the voting capital's decision to postpone the discharging of former Supervisory Board member Jean Fuchs. The background to this postponement is investigations against him by the Cologne Public Prosecutors Office on the grounds of suspected breach of trust and violation of confidentiality as a Supervisory Board member of SPORTTOTAL AG and SPORTTOTAL INTERNATIONAL S.A.

RSM GmbH selected as external auditor

Stuttgart-based Wirtschaftsprüfungs- und Steuerberatungsgesellschaft RSM GmbH has been selected as the external auditor for the accounts of the fiscal year 2020 at company and at Group level.



Ralf Reichert affirmed as a Supervisory Board member

After Jean Fuchs laid down his office as a Supervisory Board member in December 2019, Ralf Reichert was appointed on January 8, 2020 by Cologne Local Court up until the next regular Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting has now affirmed his election as a Supervisory Board member. Ralf Reichert is the managing director of Cologne-based ESL Gaming GmbH as well as a member of the Advisory Board of Gamescom and of Medien-Digital-Land NRW and has in-depth expertise in digital business models.



SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A1EMG56), headquartered in Cologne, is a technology and media company on a growth path in the rapidly scalable digital business with video platforms and communities (DIGITAL), in the high-margin national and international project business (VENUES), as well as in the live events business (LIVE). The company, which was founded in 1979, operates a high-traffic portal through sporttotal.tv, with strong growth for online sport videos and live streaming. The company equips sports clubs with special camera technology which enables sports events to be transmitted live in a high quality and fully automatically on sporttotal.tv. SPORTTOTAL AG's service portfolio also comprises the technical equipping of racing circuits and sports facilities, as well as the production and marketing of sports events such as the ADAC TOTAL 24-Hour Race at the Nürburgring. In addition, SPORTTOTAL AG also produces content for prestigious companies such Porsche, Audi, Mercedes/AMG, Red Bull and VW, operates the #DABEI linear TV station, and organises high-calibre live events such as the Porsche Experience.

