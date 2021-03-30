SPORTTOTAL AG: Contract awarded for racetrack project in Saudi Arabia
- Technical supplier for special electronics for the Formula 1 Jeddah Street Circuit (Saudi Arabia)
- Order volume in the mid-single-digit million euro range
- Work to be completed before the end of 2021
Cologne, 30. March 2021. SPORTTOTAL VENUES GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of SPORTTOTAL AG, has been commissioned by the Saudi Arabian Motor Federation (SAMF) to equip the Formula 1 city circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia is scheduled for December in the 2021 season and is included in the FIA's race calendar for the first time.
SPORTTOTAL VENUES GmbH will be responsible for the installation of various electronic systems, including radio links to marshals, public address systems, motorsport-relevant systems, and race control at the track. The project volume for this specific order lies in the mid-single-digit million euro range. Follow-up orders are expected.