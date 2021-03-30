Log in
SPORTTOTAL AG: Contract awarded for racetrack project in Saudi Arabia

03/30/2021 | 04:09am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
SPORTTOTAL AG: Contract awarded for racetrack project in Saudi Arabia

30-March-2021 / 10:07 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SPORTTOTAL: Contract awarded for racetrack project in Saudi Arabia

- Technical supplier for special electronics for the Formula 1 Jeddah Street Circuit (Saudi Arabia)
- Order volume in the mid-single-digit million euro range
- Work to be completed before the end of 2021

Cologne, 30. March 2021. SPORTTOTAL VENUES GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of SPORTTOTAL AG, has been commissioned by the Saudi Arabian Motor Federation (SAMF) to equip the Formula 1 city circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia is scheduled for December in the 2021 season and is included in the FIA's race calendar for the first time.

SPORTTOTAL VENUES GmbH will be responsible for the installation of various electronic systems, including radio links to marshals, public address systems, motorsport-relevant systems, and race control at the track. The project volume for this specific order lies in the mid-single-digit million euro range. Follow-up orders are expected.



SPORTTOTAL AG
Am Coloneum 2
50829 Cologne
www.sporttotal.com
phone: +49 (0) 221_7 88 77_ 0
fax: +49 (0) 221_7 88 77_ 199
info@sporttotal.com

Investor Relations
BSK Becker+Schreiner Kommunikation GmbH
Tobias M. Weitzel
phone: +49 (0) 177_7 21 57 60
weitzel@kommunikation-bsk.de

30-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SPORTTOTAL AG
Am Coloneum 2
50829 Köln
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)221 7 88 77 0
Fax: +49 (0)221 7 88 77 199
E-mail: info@sporttotal.com
Internet: www.sporttotal.com
ISIN: DE000A1EMG56
WKN: A1EMG5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1179538

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1179538  30-March-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1179538&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
