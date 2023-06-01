Advanced search
    WIG1   DE000A1EMG56

SPORTTOTAL AG

(WIG1)
Delayed Xetra  -  03:36:23 2023-06-01 am EDT
0.9000 EUR   +5.26%
SPORTTOTAL Adds Liverpool FC Manager Jürgen Klopp To Esteemed Roster of Investors
EQ
05/26Sporttotal Ag : Basketball Legend Dirk Nowitzki Joins SPORTTOTAL as Investor, Advisor
EQ
05/04SPORTTOTAL will cooperate with a world leading ICT company, SK Telecom, on expanding its footprint into the Asian streaming market for AI sports camera
EQ
SPORTTOTAL Adds Liverpool FC Manager Jürgen Klopp To Esteemed Roster of Investors

06/01/2023 | 03:31am EDT
EQS-News: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Investment
SPORTTOTAL Adds Liverpool FC Manager Jürgen Klopp To Esteemed Roster of Investors

01.06.2023 / 09:29 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SPORTTOTAL Adds Liverpool FC Manager Jürgen Klopp To Esteemed Roster of Investors

Cologne, Germany, 01 June 2023 — SPORTTOTAL AG, a leader in using artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver automated live sports streaming, has added another sporting legend to its roster of investors. Two-time FIFA coach of the year and current Liverpool FC manager Jürgen Klopp joins German countryman and basketball hall-of-famer Dirk Nowitzki as a significant shareholder in the Cologne-based technology and media company. 

Considered as one of the most forward-thinking coaches in soccer, Klopp and his team led Liverpool to new heights since taking over the club in 2015. Under Klopp’s leadership, the Reds won the Premier League title in 2020 and a UEFA Champions League crown the year before, in total 7 titles until now. Before Liverpool FC, he was manager of Borussia Dortmund and Mainz 05 in the German Bundesliga.

Through his playing and coaching experience, Klopp knows how challenging it is to see all the games you’d like to watch, either as a fan or as a coach. He believes SPORTTOTAL’s technology can be a game-changer for fans as well as for the coaching and scouting industry.

"It's great to be able watching the game of your choice ‘live’, wherever you are. It doesn’t matter if you want to see a game of your child, your friends, your favorite team or if you are a scout who is looking for new talents," Klopp said.  

Klopp is referring to SPORTTOTAL’s self-developed and fully-automated cameras, which leverage AI-powered software to follow the action, stream video and add graphic packages and statistical overlays — all without any manual oversight. SPORTTOTAL’s technology also provides clubs, coaches and scouts with real-time statistics and state-of-the-art analytics, as well as highlight clips of each game and player edited together using artificial intelligence. These tools have gained significant traction across Germany and other parts of Europe. SPORTTOTAL has also expanded to the U.S. and Asia in the past six months.

 

About SPORTTOTAL AG:
SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A1EMG56), headquartered in Cologne (Germany), is a technology and media company on a growth path in the rapidly scalable digital business with streaming platforms, in the high-margin international project business, as well as in the live events business. The company, which was founded in 1979, operates a high-traffic portal through sporttotal.tv, with strong growth for online sport videos and live streaming. The company equips sports clubs with self-developed camera technology which enables sports events to be transmitted live in a high quality and fully automatically on sporttotal.tv. SPORTTOTAL AG’s service portfolio also comprises the technical equipping of racing circuits and sports facilities, as well as the production and marketing of sports events such as the ADAC TOTAL 24-Hour Race at the Nürburgring. In addition, SPORTTOTAL AG operates with its Deutsche Telekom-powered Mediahouse "FORTY10" linear TV channels and just successfully broadcasted the FIFA World Cup for MagentaTV.



Contact:
SPORTTOTAL AG
Am Coloneum 2
50829 Cologne
Germany
www.sporttotal.com
Tel: +49 [0] 221_7 88 77_ 0
Fax: +49 [0] 221_7 88 77_ 199
Email: info@sporttotal.com

01.06.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SPORTTOTAL AG
Am Coloneum 2
50829 Köln
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)221 7 88 77 0
Fax: +49 (0)221 7 88 77 199
E-mail: info@sporttotal.com
Internet: www.sporttotal.com
ISIN: DE000A1EMG56
WKN: A1EMG5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1645361

 
End of News EQS News Service

1645361  01.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1645361&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
