SPORTTOTAL extends long-term contract for marketing the 24h-Race at the Nürburgring and presents new title sponsor



28.09.2023 / 09:01 CET/CEST

Extended contract to market the 24h-Race at the Nürburgring until 2028

Secures significant impact on SPORTTOTAL’s revenues and earnings

RAVENOL new title sponsor as of 2024

Cologne, Germany, 28 September 2023 – SPORTTOTAL LIVE GmbH, a 100% subsidiary of SPORTTOTAL AG, has prematurely extended its mandate for marketing the ADAC 24h-Race at the Nürburgring. The long-term relationship started back in 1999 and will now be extended until 2028. SPORTTOTAL LIVE has thus secured one of the world's best-known endurance races for the long term. In addition to market the event, SPORTTOTAL LIVE is also responsible for every national and international media rights and produces Europe's largest motorsport TV production in alignment with partner companies. SPORTTOTAL LIVE will continue to make a significant contribution to the sales and earnings of the SPORTTOTAL Group.

In the course of the contract extension with the ADAC Nordrhein e.V., SPORTTOTAL LIVE has also succeeded in acquiring a new title sponsor for the race, the lubricant manufacturer RAVENOL. The partnership does not only refer to the official naming of the prestigious motorsport festival in the legendary "Green Hell" of the Nürburgring-Nordschleife. RAVENOL also contributes its great technical expertise and becomes the "Official Lubricant Partner" of the 24h-Race. The initial five-year commitment ideally complements RAVENOL's activities at the Nürburgring.

The extended cooperation is also an important milestone for RAVENOL. "With the title sponsorship of the legendary 24h, we are making our commitment in this hotspot of technical advancement even more visible", explains Martin Huning, Motorsport Director RAVENOL. "In the past years, numerous teams have proven that our products pass the ultimate endurance test: the use and even the victory in the 24h-Race at the Nürburgring as the toughest race for the most modern GTs and touring cars on the longest racetrack in the world. Now we step-up even more clearly as a convinced partner of this event and its protagonists."

"We are very delighted to have found a new title sponsor in RAVENOL, who combines technical competence with a big heart for motorsport", says 24h-Race Director Walter Hornung. For him, the partnership means more than just sponsorship. "RAVENOL brings an outstanding technical know-how in the field of lubricants. Especially in view of the challenges of the future, in which keywords such as environmental compatibility, sustainability and the use of new technologies will play an increasingly important role in motorsport, a partner with this wealth of experience and knowledge is particularly valuable to us. We look forward to a good and trustful cooperation."

"We are delighted that by the agreement with RAVENOL we have not only achieved an important contribution to the sustainable economic future of the legendary 24h-Race at the Nürburgring.", said Matthias Wurm, Managing Director of SPORTTOTAL LIVE GmbH. "The technological expertise of the new title sponsor is also a decisive advantage for the event and offers a number of connecting factors for intensive and close cooperation."







SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A1EMG56), headquartered in Cologne (Germany), is a technology and media company on a growth path in the rapidly scalable digital business with streaming platforms, in the high-margin international project business, as well as in the live events business. The company, which was founded in 1979, operates a high-traffic portal through sporttotal.tv, with strong growth for online sport videos and live streaming. The company equips sports clubs with self-developed camera technology which enables sports events to be transmitted live in a high quality and fully automatically on sporttotal.tv. SPORTTOTAL AG’s service portfolio also comprises the technical equipping of racing circuits and sports facilities, as well as the production and marketing of sports events such as the ADAC TOTAL 24-Hour Race at the Nürburgring. In addition, SPORTTOTAL AG operates with its Deutsche Telekom-powered Mediahouse "FORTY10" linear TV channels and just successfully broadcasted the FIFA World Cup for MagentaTV.



