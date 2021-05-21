SPORTTOTAL : approves convertible bond issueSPORTTOTAL AG approves convertible bond issue

Log in
    WIG1   DE000A1EMG56

SPORTTOTAL AG

(WIG1)
SPORTTOTAL AG approves convertible bond issue

05/21/2021 | 11:55am EDT
SPORTTOTAL AG approves convertible bond issue

Cologne, 20 May 2020. The Management Board of SPORTTOTAL AG (the 'Company'), with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has today passed a resolution to issue a convertible bond from conditional capital, under exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights.

The Management Board and Supervisory Board of SPORTTOTAL AG have today passed a resolution to issue a convertible bond of up to EUR 3,094,000.00 with a five -year maturity and an interest rate of 8.5% p.a. ('Convertible Bond'). The Convertible Bond is divided into up to 3,094 fractional bonds, each of which entitles the holder to subscribe to 1,000 new shares in the Company after a waiting period.

The bonds will be offered to qualified institutional investors by way of a private Placement.

Disclaimer

SPORTTOTAL AG published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 15:54:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 23,2 M 28,3 M 28,3 M
Net income 2020 -13,2 M -16,2 M -16,2 M
Net Debt 2020 8,83 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,43x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 18,6 M 22,7 M 22,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,51x
EV / Sales 2020 1,19x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,4%
Technical analysis trends SPORTTOTAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter Lauterbach Chief Executive Officer
Sebastian Blaschke Senior Vice President-Finance & Administration
Christoph Tönsgerlemann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Oliver Grodowski Chief Technology Officer
Ralf Reichert Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPORTTOTAL AG-1.64%23
VIVENDI SE11.33%38 921
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-7.27%18 122
BOLLORÉ SE25.37%15 177
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.-0.26%9 820
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.1.82%5 603