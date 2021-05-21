SPORTTOTAL : approves convertible bond issueSPORTTOTAL AG approves convertible bond issue

SPORTTOTAL AG approves convertible bond issue

Cologne, 20 May 2020. The Management Board of SPORTTOTAL AG (the 'Company'), with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has today passed a resolution to issue a convertible bond from conditional capital, under exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights.

The Management Board and Supervisory Board of SPORTTOTAL AG have today passed a resolution to issue a convertible bond of up to EUR 3,094,000.00 with a five -year maturity and an interest rate of 8.5% p.a. ('Convertible Bond'). The Convertible Bond is divided into up to 3,094 fractional bonds, each of which entitles the holder to subscribe to 1,000 new shares in the Company after a waiting period.

The bonds will be offered to qualified institutional investors by way of a private Placement.