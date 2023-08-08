EQS-News: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Alliance

STAIDIUM U.S. Partners with the Atlantic Hockey Federation, the Atlantic Girls Hockey Federation, and the Tier 1 Hockey Federation



08.08.2023

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





STAIDIUM U.S. Partners with the Atlantic Hockey Federation, the Atlantic Girls Hockey Federation, and the Tier 1 Hockey Federation to Develop State-of-the-Art Registration Platform

DALLAS, 08 August 2023 – STAIDIUM U.S. has announced a partnership with the Atlantic Hockey Federation (AHF), the Atlantic Girls Hockey Federation (AGHF), and the Tier I Hockey Federation (THF) that calls for the creation of a custom player and coach registration platform for each league.

STAIDIUM technology will power the platform, which will streamline the registration and compliance processes for over 20,000 youth hockey players from more than 1,000 teams. This will contribute to accurate reporting, efficient fee and waiver collection, and user-friendly functionality, enabling each league to more efficiently operate its business.

“I’m excited to partner with STAIDIUM,” said Tony Zasowski, BBSG VP of Leagues and Tournament. “They are an innovative, new technology company that will enhance and streamline the Federations registration process. I look forward to a long relationship with STAIDIUM and integrating it more into the day-to-day operations and experience of the AHF, AGHF, and THF.”

The registration platform is a new addition to STAIDIUM’s technology portfolio, which also includes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered live streaming and performance analytics.

“We’re thrilled to team up with the AHF, AGHF, and THF to solve a common industry challenge: integrating multiple registration and compliance processes into one easy-to-use system that can generate accurate reporting, fee and waiver collection,” said Dave Cochran, Managing Director, STAIDIUM U.S. “This expansion into registration technology is an exciting new growth area for us, and we look forward to it complementing our AI-powered live streaming offering.”

To learn more about STAIDIUM, visit https://staidium.com.

About SPORTTOTAL AG/STAIDIUM INC:

STAIDIUM U.S. is a subsidiary of SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A1EMG56), headquartered in Cologne (Germany). SPORTTOTAL AG is a technology and media company on a growth path in the rapidly scalable digital business with streaming platforms, in the high-margin international project business, as well as in the live events business. The company, which was founded in 1979, operates a high-traffic portal through sporttotal.tv, with strong growth for online sport videos and live streaming. The company equips sports clubs with self-developed camera technology which enables sports events to be transmitted live in a high quality and fully automatically on sporttotal.tv. SPORTTOTAL AG’s service portfolio also comprises the technical equipping of racing circuits and sports facilities, as well as the production and marketing of sports events such as the ADAC TOTAL 24-Hour Race at the Nürburgring. In addition, SPORTTOTAL AG operates with its Deutsche Telekom-powered Mediahouse “FORTY10” linear TV channels and just successfully broadcasted the FIFA World Cup for MagentaTV.

About the Atlantic Hockey Federation:

The Atlantic Hockey Federation (“AHF”) is a USA Hockey sanctioned elite Tier-II youth hockey league that facilitates games throughout the United States for its members and families. Committed to providing high-quality league games, the AHF caters to over 55 member-owned clubs, spanning AA divisions for age groups 9U, 10U, 11U, 12U, 13U, 14U, 15U, 16U, and 18U. Additionally, the league offers A/B hockey at the 10U, 12U, 14U age groups, as well as 16U A and 18U A levels.

About the Atlantic Girls Hockey Federation:

The Atlantic Girls Hockey Federation (“AGHF”) is a USA Hockey Sanctioned Elite Tier-II Youth Hockey League that facilitates games throughout the Mid-Atlantic for its club members and families. The AGHF provides high-quality league games and showcases for over 70 teams in the Mid-Atlantic uniquely catering to its member-owned clubs. The AGHF currently fields girls hockey programs at Platinum and Diamond divisions for the following age groups: the 10U, 12U, 14U (Diamond/Platinum), 16U (Diamond/Platinum), and 19U age levels. The AGHF is truly a unique opportunity as each of the Founders and Member clubs operate at all levels of girls' hockey, making it a unique experience for all players.

About the Tier 1 Hockey Federation:

The Tier 1 Hockey Federation (“THF”) is a USA Hockey sanctioned Tier-1 youth hockey league that offers a highly competitive environment for Tier 1 and elite clubs nationwide, with an unbalanced schedule that ensures top-level play. The THF is managed by a team of dedicated professionals with over 290 AAA teams, ranging from 9U-18U age levels.

Contact:

SPORTTOTAL AG

Am Coloneum 2

50829 Köln

Germany

www.sporttotal.com

Tel: +49 [0] 221_7 88 77_ 0

Fax: +49 [0] 221_7 88 77_ 199

Email: info@sporttotal.com