Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Sporttotal AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WIG1   DE000A1EMG56

SPORTTOTAL AG

(WIG1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:30 2023-01-10 am EST
0.7830 EUR   -2.13%
03:07aSporttotal : Ad Hoc Mitteilungen
PU
01/09SPORTTOTAL appoints Ricardo Fort as second member of its recently established advisory board
EQ
01/06SPORTTOTAL establishes advisory board and appoints Peter Hutton as the first member
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sporttotal : Ad Hoc Mitteilungen

01/10/2023 | 03:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SPORTTOTAL establishes advisory board and appoints Peter Hutton as the first member

Cologne, 6 January 2023. SPORTTOTAL is delighted to announce that Peter Hutton will become the first member of its newly established advisory board. Peter Hutton led the sports business at Meta for the last five years and was previously CEO at both Eurosport and Fox Sports Asia. He will contribute in a significant way to the success of SPORTTOTAL's platform business in the global sport streaming market.

Peter Lauterbach, CEO at SPORTTOTAL AG: "I'm very much looking forward to work closely with Peter Hutton in his new role and to leverage his great experience in the sport media business as well as his strategic vision for our company. Peter Hutton joining as an advisory board member is an important first step to establish this new board which will be key to enable SPORTTOTAL's international growth in the future."

Peter Hutton: "I'm excited to support the great leadership team at SPORTTOTAL on their way to growing the platform streaming business for sport. In the near future I look forward to families, friends, coaches and scouts being able to access sport events online via SPORTTOTAL's technology for the first time, as we open up the opportunity to stream content to more and more organisations."

About SPORTTOTAL AG:

SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A1EMG56), headquartered in Cologne, is a technology and media company on a growth path in the rapidly scalable digital business with video platforms and communities, in the high-margin national and international project business, as well as in the live events business. The company, which was founded in 1979, operates a high-traffic portal through sporttotal, with strong growth for online sport videos and live streaming. The company equips sports clubs with special camera technology which enables sports events to be transmitted live in a high quality and fully automatically on sporttotal.tv. SPORTTOTAL AG's service portfolio also comprises the technical equipping of racing circuits and sports facilities, as well as the production and marketing of sports events such as the ADAC TOTAL 24-Hour Race at the Nürburgring. In addition, SPORTTOTAL AG also produces content for prestigious companies such Porsche, Audi, Mercedes/AMG, Red Bull and VW, operates the linear #dabeiTV station, and organises high-calibre live events such as the Porsche Experience.

Contact:
SPORTTOTAL AG
Am Coloneum 2
50829 Cologne
Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 221-7 88 77- 0
investorrelations@sporttotal.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

SPORTTOTAL AG published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2023 08:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SPORTTOTAL AG
03:07aSporttotal : Ad Hoc Mitteilungen
PU
01/09SPORTTOTAL appoints Ricardo Fort as second member of its recently established advisory ..
EQ
01/06SPORTTOTAL establishes advisory board and appoints Peter Hutton as the first member
EQ
01/05Germany's Sporttotal to Start Sports Streaming Operations in US
MT
01/05German-based SPORTTOTAL AG set to enter the U.S. market with AI-enabled live sports str..
EQ
01/04SPORTTOTAL AG signs development agreement to expand to the US streaming market
EQ
01/04Sporttotal AG to Establish A US Based Entity, Staidium US Inc
CI
01/04Sporttotal AG Signs Development Agreement to Expand to the US Streaming Market
CI
2022SPORTTOTAL AG releases litigation provisions of around EUR 1.8 million
EQ
2022Sporttotal AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 25,2 M 27,1 M 27,1 M
Net income 2021 -9,86 M -10,6 M -10,6 M
Net Debt 2021 16,8 M 18,0 M 18,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,79x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24,8 M 26,6 M 26,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,19x
EV / Sales 2021 1,36x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,9%
Chart SPORTTOTAL AG
Duration : Period :
Sporttotal AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPORTTOTAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter Lauterbach Chief Executive Officer
Sebastian Blaschke Senior Vice President-Finance & Administration
Christoph Tönsgerlemann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Oliver Grodowski Head-Research & Development
Ralf Reichert Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPORTTOTAL AG25.98%27
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.10.19%19 868
BOLLORÉ SE1.92%16 781
VIVENDI SE6.30%10 155
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.22.99%6 534
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-5.37%6 280