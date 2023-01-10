Sporttotal : Ad Hoc Mitteilungen

SPORTTOTAL establishes advisory board and appoints Peter Hutton as the first member

Cologne, 6 January 2023. SPORTTOTAL is delighted to announce that Peter Hutton will become the first member of its newly established advisory board. Peter Hutton led the sports business at Meta for the last five years and was previously CEO at both Eurosport and Fox Sports Asia. He will contribute in a significant way to the success of SPORTTOTAL's platform business in the global sport streaming market.

Peter Lauterbach, CEO at SPORTTOTAL AG: "I'm very much looking forward to work closely with Peter Hutton in his new role and to leverage his great experience in the sport media business as well as his strategic vision for our company. Peter Hutton joining as an advisory board member is an important first step to establish this new board which will be key to enable SPORTTOTAL's international growth in the future."

Peter Hutton: "I'm excited to support the great leadership team at SPORTTOTAL on their way to growing the platform streaming business for sport. In the near future I look forward to families, friends, coaches and scouts being able to access sport events online via SPORTTOTAL's technology for the first time, as we open up the opportunity to stream content to more and more organisations."

About SPORTTOTAL AG:

SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A1EMG56), headquartered in Cologne, is a technology and media company on a growth path in the rapidly scalable digital business with video platforms and communities, in the high-margin national and international project business, as well as in the live events business. The company, which was founded in 1979, operates a high-traffic portal through sporttotal, with strong growth for online sport videos and live streaming. The company equips sports clubs with special camera technology which enables sports events to be transmitted live in a high quality and fully automatically on sporttotal.tv. SPORTTOTAL AG's service portfolio also comprises the technical equipping of racing circuits and sports facilities, as well as the production and marketing of sports events such as the ADAC TOTAL 24-Hour Race at the Nürburgring. In addition, SPORTTOTAL AG also produces content for prestigious companies such Porsche, Audi, Mercedes/AMG, Red Bull and VW, operates the linear #dabeiTV station, and organises high-calibre live events such as the Porsche Experience.

