Amazon and Spotify Considering Bids for Audioboom, Sky News Reports

--Amazon.com Inc. and Spotify Technology S.A. are considering whether to make rival takeover bids for London-listed podcasting company Audioboom Group PLC, Sky News reports.

--Audioboom has a market capitalization of more than 275 million pounds ($373.0 million) and any bid will likely be a significant premium to its closing share price on Friday of GBP17.60, Sky News reports, citing city sources.

--Audioboom has seen its revenue and share price greatly increase during the coronavirus pandemic, the report said.

