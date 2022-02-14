Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Spotify Technology S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPOT   LU1778762911

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.

(SPOT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon and Spotify Considering Bids for Audioboom, Sky News Reports

02/14/2022 | 01:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

--Amazon.com Inc. and Spotify Technology S.A. are considering whether to make rival takeover bids for London-listed podcasting company Audioboom Group PLC, Sky News reports.

--Audioboom has a market capitalization of more than 275 million pounds ($373.0 million) and any bid will likely be a significant premium to its closing share price on Friday of GBP17.60, Sky News reports, citing city sources.

--Audioboom has seen its revenue and share price greatly increase during the coronavirus pandemic, the report said.


Full story: https://bit.ly/3HN0ZgE


Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-14-22 0115ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -3.59% 3065.87 Delayed Quote.-8.05%
AUDIOBOOM GROUP PLC -1.68% 1760 Delayed Quote.26.16%
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A. -3.52% 161.93 Delayed Quote.-30.81%
All news about SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
01:16aAmazon and Spotify Considering Bids for Audioboom, Sky News Reports
DJ
02/13British Podcasting Platform Audioboom Gets Takeover Interest from Amazon, Spotify
MT
02/09Spotify chief content officer calls Joe Rogan events a 'learning experience'
RE
02/09Spotify cco says dilemma of content moderation vs censorship is…
RE
02/09Spotify cco says company does not have editorial control over jo…
RE
02/09Spotify chief content officer says co has been speaking to rogan…
RE
02/09Spotify chief content officer calls joe rogan podcast events a '…
RE
02/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/08Consumer Cos Up As Peloton Leads 'Meme' Stock Rebound -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
02/08Peloton has 'hit a growth wall' -analyst
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 11 575 M 13 201 M 13 201 M
Net income 2022 29,6 M 33,7 M 33,7 M
Net cash 2022 2 197 M 2 506 M 2 506 M
P/E ratio 2022 1 652x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 27 282 M 31 115 M 31 115 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,17x
EV / Sales 2023 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 6 617
Free-Float 71,4%
Chart SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Spotify Technology S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 141,98 €
Average target price 213,36 €
Spread / Average Target 50,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Ek Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Aaron Vogel Chief Financial Officer
Stig Gustav Victor Söderström Chief Research & Development Officer
Martin Lorentzon Independent Director
Cristina Stenbeck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-30.81%31 115
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED4.42%582 752
PROSUS N.V.-6.22%200 456
NETFLIX, INC.-35.05%173 727
AIRBNB, INC.0.02%104 279
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-15.84%68 467