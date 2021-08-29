Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Spotify Technology S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPOT   LU1778762911

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.

(SPOT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Clubhouse launches surround-sound feature to help chats feel life-like

08/29/2021 | 12:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Clubhouse app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration

(Reuters) - Clubhouse, an audio-only chat app, said on Sunday it will launch a spatial audio feature to make voices sound as if they're coming from different directions, helping conversations and virtual performances feel more life-like.

The app, which is backed by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, jumpstarted the social audio trend last year and became known for chatrooms of thousands that included chief executives and celebrities. However, it faces increasing competition from larger tech giants like Facebook, Twitter and Spotify, which have all introduced their own social audio chat features.

The new surround-sound-like feature will help Clubhouse lean into performances and entertainment rooms that have proliferated on the app.

Depending on how many speakers are in a Clubhouse room and a variety of other factors, the app's technology will assign users a spatial positioning, so that the listener will hear the voices surround them in their headphones, said Justin Uberti, Clubhouse's head of streaming technology.

In comedy rooms for instance, Clubhouse's technology will detect the main speaker and place that person's voice in the "front," while the laughter of other people could sound as if they're coming from a listener's left and right sides, he said.

"I could hear people laughing and the room erupts around me," Uberti said. "You can imagine in music ... there's a lot of potential."

The spatial technology also makes it easier to detect when different users are speaking, whereas people previously might have to pay attention to the speakers' cadence and vocal timbre, he added.

Clubhouse, which started as an invite-only app and recently was opened to all users, said more than 700,000 rooms are now created each day, up from 300,000 in May.

Spatial audio will roll out first to iOS users and then Android users soon after, Clubhouse said.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang; Editing by Paul Simao)

By Sheila Dang


© Reuters 2021
All news about SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
08/27APPLE : Spotify says Apple's deal to ease App Store curbs does not address core ..
RE
08/26SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S A : Notting Hill Carnival Microsite Returns With Original W..
PU
08/26SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S A : Top Songs and Podcasts of Summer 2021
PU
08/25Universal Music sees revenue growth, dividend payouts after listing
RE
08/25Universal Music sees revenue growth, dividend payouts after listing
RE
08/24SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S A : Opens Up Podcast Subscription Feature to All US Creator..
MT
08/24SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S A : Artist Mano Brown Squares Up With Brazil's Biggest Pers..
PU
08/24SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S A : Opening Up Podcast Subscriptions to All U.S. Podcasters
PU
08/24ELON MUSK : Tech Gains -2-
DJ
08/24SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S A : Making Spotify's Exclusive Content Inclusive to Creator..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 9 533 M 11 243 M 11 243 M
Net income 2021 -116 M -137 M -137 M
Net cash 2021 1 946 M 2 295 M 2 295 M
P/E ratio 2021 -315x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 36 676 M 43 250 M 43 256 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,64x
EV / Sales 2022 3,02x
Nbr of Employees 5 584
Free-Float 70,4%
Chart SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Spotify Technology S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 191,67 €
Average target price 244,21 €
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Ek Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Aaron Vogel Chief Financial Officer
Stig Gustav Victor Söderström Chief Research & Development Officer
Martin Lorentzon Independent Director
Cristina Stenbeck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-28.17%43 250
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.30%569 970
PROSUS N.V.-18.78%270 353
NETFLIX, INC.3.36%247 376
AIRBNB, INC.5.03%95 506
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%76 674