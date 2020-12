Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 7 874 M 9 685 M 9 685 M Net income 2020 -548 M -674 M -674 M Net cash 2020 1 980 M 2 436 M 2 436 M P/E ratio 2020 -89,4x Yield 2020 - Capitalization 49 274 M 60 370 M 60 603 M EV / Sales 2020 6,01x EV / Sales 2021 4,85x Nbr of Employees 4 405 Free-Float 69,1% Chart SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 31 Average target price 230,11 € Last Close Price 259,90 € Spread / Highest target 17,8% Spread / Average Target -11,5% Spread / Lowest Target -54,7% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Daniel Ek Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Paul Aaron Vogel Chief Financial Officer Stig Gustav Victor Söderström Chief Research & Development Officer Martin Lorentzon Independent Director Cristina Stenbeck Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A. 112.93% 60 370 TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 48.96% 651 379 NETFLIX, INC. 64.07% 234 536 PROSUS N.V. 36.99% 174 071 UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 75.76% 92 192 NASPERS LIMITED 27.90% 84 899