Communications services companies fell as traders rotated into sectors with more to gain from cooling inflation.

Comedian Dax Shepard has signed a roughly $80 million podcasting deal with Amazon, shifting his popular "Armchair Expert" show to its Wondery platform from Spotify, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Amazon is also in talks with National Football League star brothers Jason and Travis Kelce about poaching their popular podcast from Spotify.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-11-24 1758ET