Communications services companies rose in a late surge, as traders hedged their bets ahead of August jobs data.

After years of demand from users, Twitter said it will soon begin letting some users test out an edit button.

Music publishers and streaming services agreed to raise the rates songwriters get paid when their music is played on Spotify and other digital platforms.

09-01-22 1740ET