Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Spotify Technology S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPOT   LU1778762911

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.

(SPOT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-12 pm EDT
83.18 USD   +1.28%
04:17pByteDance plans music-streaming expansion to take on Spotify - WSJ
RE
11:08aMorgan Stanley Lowers Spotify Technology S.A's Price Target to $120 From $140, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
10/07Truist Securities Adjusts Price Target on Spotify Technology to $125 From $150, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Communications Services Shares Move Lower -- Communications Services Roundup

10/12/2022 | 05:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The communications services sector slipped.

TikTok parent ByteDance has begun talks with music labels about expanding its music-streaming service globally to compete with industry leaders including Spotify, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Significant hurdles remain in the negotiations, the people said, but ByteDance wants the service to eventually be integrated within TikTok and to serve as a major platform for distributing music around the world. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-22 1725ET

All news about SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
04:17pByteDance plans music-streaming expansion to take on Spotify - WSJ
RE
11:08aMorgan Stanley Lowers Spotify Technology S.A's Price Target to $120 From $140, Maintain..
MT
10/07Truist Securities Adjusts Price Target on Spotify Technology to $125 From $150, Reitera..
MT
10/05Spotify Buys Ireland's Kinzen Amid Efforts to Support Platform Safety
MT
10/05Spotify acquires firm that detects harmful content
RE
10/05Spotify Technology S.A. acquired Kinzen Ltd.
CI
10/03Spotify Technology S.A. to Announce Financial Results for Third Quarter 2022
BU
09/27'Waves' musician Mr. Probz files $10 million suit against Sony over royalties
RE
09/23Spotify Technology S A : EQUAL Takes the Mic at Germany's Reeperbahn Festival
PU
09/21France's Deezer pledges to turn a profit by 2025
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 11 750 M 11 424 M 11 424 M
Net income 2022 -302 M -293 M -293 M
Net cash 2022 2 127 M 2 068 M 2 068 M
P/E ratio 2022 -50,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16 303 M 15 851 M 15 851 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 6 617
Free-Float 71,7%
Chart SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Spotify Technology S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 84,47 €
Average target price 140,76 €
Spread / Average Target 66,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Ek Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Aaron Vogel Chief Financial Officer
Stig Gustav Victor Söderström Chief Research & Development Officer
Martin Lorentzon Independent Director
Cristina Stenbeck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-64.91%15 851
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-44.26%305 349
NETFLIX, INC.-64.43%95 296
PROSUS N.V.-27.30%71 044
AIRBNB, INC.-35.84%68 311
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-41.19%48 825