Communications Services Shares Move Lower -- Communications Services Roundup

The communications services sector slipped.

TikTok parent ByteDance has begun talks with music labels about expanding its music-streaming service globally to compete with industry leaders including Spotify, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Significant hurdles remain in the negotiations, the people said, but ByteDance wants the service to eventually be integrated within TikTok and to serve as a major platform for distributing music around the world.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-22 1725ET