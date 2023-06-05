Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Spotify Technology S.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    SPOT   LU1778762911

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.

(SPOT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:48:44 2023-06-05 pm EDT
156.73 USD   +3.29%
05:23pCommunications Services Up Slightly on Media Bets -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
04:02pSector Update: Tech Stocks Slipping Late Monday
MT
02:04pSector Update: Tech Stocks Mixed in Afternoon Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Communications Services Up Slightly on Media Bets -- Communications Services Roundup

06/05/2023 | 05:23pm EDT
Communications services companies rose slightly as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for the increasingly competitive media business.

Streaming service Spotify Technology plans to cut about 200 jobs, or 2% of its workforce, as part of an overhaul of its podcasting unit.

Shares of newspaper publisher Gannett fell after reports that journalists from newsrooms across the company staged a walkout on the day of the shareholder meeting.

Researchers at the Stanford Internet Observatory, who were investigating child-safety issues across several platforms, said Twitter failed to prevent dozens of known images of child sexual abuse being shared. Researchers said the problem appeared to have been resolved in May.

CNN Chief Executive Chris Licht apologized to staff on a morning editorial call, following an unflattering profile of Mr. Licht in The Atlantic magazine.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-05-23 1722ET

Financials
Sales 2023 13 282 M 14 248 M 14 248 M
Net income 2023 -466 M -499 M -499 M
Net cash 2023 2 308 M 2 476 M 2 476 M
P/E ratio 2023 -60,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 27 465 M 29 463 M 29 463 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,89x
EV / Sales 2024 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 8 359
Free-Float 71,4%
Chart SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Spotify Technology S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 141,45 €
Average target price 142,18 €
Spread / Average Target 0,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Ek Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stig Gustav Victor Söderström Co-President, Chief Research & Development Officer
Alex Norstrom Co-President & Chief Premium Business Officer
Paul Aaron Vogel Chief Financial Officer
Martin Lorentzon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.92.20%29 463
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED0.06%404 634
NETFLIX, INC.35.81%178 025
PROSUS N.V.2.75%88 905
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.60.66%80 407
AIRBNB, INC.38.08%74 408
