Communications Services Up Slightly on Media Bets -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose slightly as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for the increasingly competitive media business.

Streaming service Spotify Technology plans to cut about 200 jobs, or 2% of its workforce, as part of an overhaul of its podcasting unit.

Shares of newspaper publisher Gannett fell after reports that journalists from newsrooms across the company staged a walkout on the day of the shareholder meeting.

Researchers at the Stanford Internet Observatory, who were investigating child-safety issues across several platforms, said Twitter failed to prevent dozens of known images of child sexual abuse being shared. Researchers said the problem appeared to have been resolved in May.

CNN Chief Executive Chris Licht apologized to staff on a morning editorial call, following an unflattering profile of Mr. Licht in The Atlantic magazine.

