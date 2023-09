Communications services companies rose for the session but fell for the week, as strikes in Hollywood dragged on.

Swedish audio-streaming service Spotify plans to test a free audiobook bundle for its paying subscribers in the coming months, part of a push to become a go-to provider of that content.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-08-23 1717ET