Joe Rogan apologizes for using racial slurs

Joe Rogan was back on the defensive again Saturday - this time apologizing for using racial slurs after a montage video surfaced showing him repeatedly saying the N-word.

It was the second public apology this week for the popular podcaster, who said in an Instagram video that it was the "most regretful and shameful thing that I've ever had to talk about publicly."

"I haven't said it in years. But for a long time, when I would bring that word up, like if it would come up in conversation, instead of saying 'the N-word,' I would just say the word. I thought that as long as it was in context, people would understand what I was doing."

Rogan's apology came after Grammy award winning singer-songwriter India Arie pulled her music from the Spotify streaming service, which hosts Rogan's podcast, after posting clips on her Instagram feed of him using the N-word.

Rogan said the footage been taken out of context, but admitted it didn't look great.

"...it looks fucking horrible, even to me." [flash] "It's not my word to use. I'm well aware of that now but for years I used it in that manner. I never used it to be racist because I'm not racist. But whenever you're in a situation where you have to say, 'I'm not racist,' you fucked up and I clearly have fucked up."

Media reports on Saturday said more than 70 episodes of "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast had been removed from the Spotify Technology SA service.

Spotify did not return a request for comment.

On Monday, Rogan had apologized amid a backlash against COVID-19 misinformation in his program, and Spotify said it would add a content advisory to any episode with discussion of the virus.