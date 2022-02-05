Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Spotify Technology S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPOT   LU1778762911

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.

(SPOT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/04 04:00:02 pm
174.43 USD   +9.18%
02/05Joe Rogan apologizes for using racial slurs
RE
02/04Advent-backed Brazilian fintech Ebanx delays U.S. IPO
RE
02/04Wall Street mixed after job report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Joe Rogan apologizes for using racial slurs

02/05/2022 | 06:18pm EST
"My sincere, deepest apologies and much love."

Joe Rogan was back on the defensive again Saturday - this time apologizing for using racial slurs after a montage video surfaced showing him repeatedly saying the N-word.

It was the second public apology this week for the popular podcaster, who said in an Instagram video that it was the "most regretful and shameful thing that I've ever had to talk about publicly."

"I haven't said it in years. But for a long time, when I would bring that word up, like if it would come up in conversation, instead of saying 'the N-word,' I would just say the word. I thought that as long as it was in context, people would understand what I was doing."

Rogan's apology came after Grammy award winning singer-songwriter India Arie pulled her music from the Spotify streaming service, which hosts Rogan's podcast, after posting clips on her Instagram feed of him using the N-word.

Rogan said the footage been taken out of context, but admitted it didn't look great.

"...it looks fucking horrible, even to me." [flash] "It's not my word to use. I'm well aware of that now but for years I used it in that manner. I never used it to be racist because I'm not racist. But whenever you're in a situation where you have to say, 'I'm not racist,' you fucked up and I clearly have fucked up."

Media reports on Saturday said more than 70 episodes of "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast had been removed from the Spotify Technology SA service.

Spotify did not return a request for comment.

On Monday, Rogan had apologized amid a backlash against COVID-19 misinformation in his program, and Spotify said it would add a content advisory to any episode with discussion of the virus.


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 9 633 M 11 023 M 11 023 M
Net income 2021 -68,1 M -77,9 M -77,9 M
Net cash 2021 1 916 M 2 193 M 2 193 M
P/E ratio 2021 -362x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 29 291 M 33 517 M 33 517 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,84x
EV / Sales 2022 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 7 690
Free-Float -
