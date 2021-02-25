Log in
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.

(SPOT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

On the Latest Episode of ‘Spotify: For the Record' Anchor Podcasters Share How They Bring Their Stories to Life

02/25/2021 | 09:33am EST
In 2019, Spotify acquiredAnchor, a platform that makes it easy to hit the ground running in the podcast space. Podcasters around the world can access the platform's creative tools, free content hosting, and distribution. Last year, we saw that 80% of the new shows on Spotify were made with Anchor. For beginners, the platform can help simplify the steps to getting published, while more experienced creators benefit from Anchor's wide range of unique features, like including music straight from Spotify's catalogue to make a Music + Talk show.

In the latest episode of our podcast, Spotify: For the Record, we explore how a variety of podcasters got their start using Anchor.

  • We follow along with Cassandra Bankson, a skincare expert and influencer, as she embarks on her journey to create her first podcast. From getting a microphone to learning how to upload episodes to Spotify, we follow along as her audio story comes to life.
  • Gael Aitorand Kayla Suarez, from the popular podcast Teenager Therapy, join us to share why their series is the perfect forum to highlight the struggles that come with being a teenager.
  • Rizky Ardi Nugroho, host of one of the top podcasts in Indonesia, Do You See What I See, shares how Anchor helped him start his show in 2018 (when he knew next to nothing about podcasting), and how he went from being a rice producer to a podcast producer.

Michael Mignano, the cofounder of Anchor, also joins us to talk about the innovations that creators can expect to see in the near future. From audience poll functionality to an in-app Q&A format, the platform is opening up new forms of engagement for podcasters.

The episode concludes with a series of tips and tricks from each guest for aspiring podcasters. Ready to give it a listen? Check it out here.

Disclaimer

Spotify Technology SA published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 14:32:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 9 405 M 11 493 M 11 493 M
Net income 2021 -294 M -359 M -359 M
Net cash 2021 1 908 M 2 332 M 2 332 M
P/E ratio 2021 -163x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 52 311 M 63 662 M 63 927 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,36x
EV / Sales 2022 4,44x
Nbr of Employees 5 584
Free-Float 68,7%
Chart SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Spotify Technology S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 262,84 €
Last Close Price 275,01 €
Spread / Highest target 34,7%
Spread / Average Target -4,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Ek Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Aaron Vogel Chief Financial Officer
Stig Gustav Victor Söderström Chief Research & Development Officer
Martin Lorentzon Independent Director
Cristina Stenbeck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.6.37%63 662
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED21.81%843 727
NETFLIX, INC.2.35%245 103
PROSUS N.V.12.54%195 006
NASPERS LIMITED18.08%102 988
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.71%95 085
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
