  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Spotify Technology S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPOT   LU1778762911

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.

(SPOT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:49 2023-06-16 pm EDT
159.99 USD   +5.13%
06/18Riyadh Air CEO says airlines that ignore sustainability will fail
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SPOTIFY CEO SAYS TREVOR NOAH'S NEW PODCAST TO LAUNCH ON SPOTIFY…

06/20/2023 | 05:18am EDT
SPOTIFY CEO SAYS TREVOR NOAH'S NEW PODCAST TO LAUNCH ON SPOTIFY SOON


All news about SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
06/18Riyadh Air CEO says airlines that ignore sustainability will fail
RE
06/16Communications Services Shares Slide as Traders Shun Risk -- Communications Services Ro..
DJ
06/16Spotify Ends Multi-Year Partnership With Archewell Audio
MT
06/16Spotify Technology, Archewell Audio End Multi-Year Partnership
MT
06/16Harry and Meghan's Spotify deal comes to an end
RE
06/15News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/14Spotify Fined $5.4 Million by Swedish Privacy Regulator for Insufficient Information to..
MT
06/14Spotify Fined $5.4 Million by Swedish Privacy Regulator for Insufficient Information to..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Financials
Sales 2023 13 306 M 14 536 M 14 536 M
Net income 2023 -466 M -509 M -509 M
Net cash 2023 2 308 M 2 521 M 2 521 M
P/E ratio 2023 -62,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 28 436 M 31 064 M 31 064 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,96x
EV / Sales 2024 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 8 359
Free-Float 71,4%
Chart SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Spotify Technology S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 146,45 €
Average target price 143,31 €
Spread / Average Target -2,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Ek Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stig Gustav Victor Söderström Co-President, Chief Research & Development Officer
Alex Norstrom Co-President & Chief Premium Business Officer
Paul Aaron Vogel Chief Financial Officer
Martin Lorentzon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.102.65%31 064
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED8.68%439 965
NETFLIX, INC.46.49%192 024
PROSUS N.V.7.88%94 243
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.75.98%88 077
AIRBNB, INC.50.50%81 101
