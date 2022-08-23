Log in
    SPOT   LU1778762911

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.

(SPOT)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-22 pm EDT
109.60 USD   -1.64%
06:02aSpotify Chief Financial Officer to Present at the 2022 Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology Conference
BU
08/16Exclusive-Tencent plans to divest Meituan stake worth $24 billion -sources
RE
08/16Tencent plans to divest Meituan stake worth $24 bln -sources
RE
Spotify Chief Financial Officer to Present at the 2022 Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology Conference

08/23/2022 | 06:02am EDT
Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) announced today that Paul Vogel, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 2022 Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Mr. Vogel is scheduled to appear at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The webcast will be available live and for replay on the Spotify Investor Relations website at http://investors.spotify.com.

About Spotify Technology S.A.

Spotify is the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service with a community of 433 million Monthly Active Users and 188 million Premium Subscribers. With a presence in 183 markets, and more than 82 million tracks including over 4 million podcast titles, it has transformed the way people access and enjoy music and podcasts.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 11 744 M 11 688 M 11 688 M
Net income 2022 -302 M -301 M -301 M
Net cash 2022 2 128 M 2 118 M 2 118 M
P/E ratio 2022 -66,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 21 254 M 21 153 M 21 153 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 6 617
Free-Float 71,7%
Technical analysis trends SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 110,13 €
Average target price 141,89 €
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Ek Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Aaron Vogel Chief Financial Officer
Stig Gustav Victor Söderström Chief Research & Development Officer
Martin Lorentzon Independent Director
Cristina Stenbeck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-53.17%21 153
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-32.01%377 522
NETFLIX, INC.-62.40%100 744
PROSUS N.V.-14.80%86 630
AIRBNB, INC.-33.10%71 234
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-33.22%55 438