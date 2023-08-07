Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) announced today that Paul Vogel, Chief Financial Officer, plans to present at the 2023 Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. Mr. Vogel is scheduled to appear at 11:50 a.m. Eastern Time.

The webcast will be available live and for replay on the Spotify Investor Relations website at http://investors.spotify.com.

About Spotify Technology S.A.

Spotify’s platform revolutionized music listening forever when we launched in 2008. Today, more listeners than ever can discover, manage and enjoy over 100 million tracks, 5 million podcasts titles, and 350,000 audiobooks on Spotify. We are the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service with more than 551 million users, including 220 million subscribers across 184 markets.

