Spotify Down Over 17%, on Track for Record Percent Decrease -- Data Talk

Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) is currently at $159.28, down $32.64 or 17.01%

-- Would be lowest close since May 15, 2020, when it closed at $158.83

-- Would be largest percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to April 3, 2018)

-- Currently down two consecutive days; down 21.78% over this period

-- Worst two day stretch on record (Based on available data back to April 3, 2018)

-- Down 31.94% year-to-date

-- Down 56.31% from its all-time closing high of $364.59 on Feb. 19, 2021

-- Down 49.39% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 4, 2021), when it closed at $314.70

-- Would be a new 52-week closing low

-- Traded as low as $158.97; lowest intraday level since May 18, 2020, when it hit $158.72

-- Down 17.17% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to April 3, 2018)

All data as of 10:15:41 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-22 1034ET