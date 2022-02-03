Spotify Down Over 17%, on Track for Record Percent Decrease -- Data Talk

Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) is currently at $159.28, down $32.64 or 17.01%
-- Would be lowest close since May 15, 2020, when it closed at $158.83
-- Would be largest percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to April 3, 2018)
-- Currently down two consecutive days; down 21.78% over this period
-- Worst two day stretch on record (Based on available data back to April 3, 2018)
-- Down 31.94% year-to-date
-- Down 56.31% from its all-time closing high of $364.59 on Feb. 19, 2021
-- Down 49.39% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 4, 2021), when it closed at $314.70
-- Would be a new 52-week closing low
-- Traded as low as $158.97; lowest intraday level since May 18, 2020, when it hit $158.72
-- Down 17.17% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to April 3, 2018)
All data as of 10:15:41 AM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-03-22 1034ET