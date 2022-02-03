Log in
    SPOT   LU1778762911

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.

(SPOT)
  Report
Spotify Down Over 17%, on Track for Record Percent Decrease -- Data Talk

02/03/2022 | 10:35am EST
Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) is currently at $159.28, down $32.64 or 17.01%


-- Would be lowest close since May 15, 2020, when it closed at $158.83

-- Would be largest percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to April 3, 2018)

-- Currently down two consecutive days; down 21.78% over this period

-- Worst two day stretch on record (Based on available data back to April 3, 2018)

-- Down 31.94% year-to-date

-- Down 56.31% from its all-time closing high of $364.59 on Feb. 19, 2021

-- Down 49.39% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 4, 2021), when it closed at $314.70

-- Down 56.31% from its 52-week closing high of $364.59 on Feb. 19, 2021

-- Would be a new 52-week closing low

-- Traded as low as $158.97; lowest intraday level since May 18, 2020, when it hit $158.72

-- Down 17.17% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to April 3, 2018)


All data as of 10:15:41 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-22 1034ET

Financials
Sales 2021 9 633 M 10 882 M 9 633 M
Net income 2021 -68,1 M -76,9 M -68,1 M
Net cash 2021 1 916 M 2 165 M 1 916 M
P/E ratio 2021 -404x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 32 492 M 36 705 M 32 492 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,17x
EV / Sales 2022 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 5 584
Free-Float 70,7%
Spotify Technology S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 169,89 €
Average target price 234,04 €
Spread / Average Target 37,8%
Managers and Directors
Daniel Ek Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Aaron Vogel Chief Financial Officer
Stig Gustav Victor Söderström Chief Research & Development Officer
Martin Lorentzon Independent Director
Cristina Stenbeck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-17.99%36 705
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED3.33%577 324
PROSUS N.V.-1.62%208 420
NETFLIX, INC.-28.71%190 673
AIRBNB, INC.-8.85%95 030
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-11.35%72 114