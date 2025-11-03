Jefferies notes that its target price of $800 implies a multiple of 38x FY 2026 EBITDA.



The broker says that it is optimistic about the results, as we believe that gross margin in the third quarter will be at least in line with expectations, and that gross margin in the fourth quarter will benefit, compared to the previous quarter, from higher international prices, seasonality in the advertising sector, and the absence of regulatory charges.



Jefferies believes that the combination of price increases in the US by early 2026 (Jefferies estimate: annual revenue increase of approximately €500m) and accelerated advertising revenue puts revenue for FY 2026 at +2% above market expectations.



The analyst also points out that the easing of headwinds related to short-term investments (partnership program, video, etc.) should contribute to accelerating gross margin growth for FY 2026.