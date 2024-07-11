SPOTIFY : Jefferies upgrades recommendation to buy

Jefferies announced on Thursday that it had upgraded its recommendation on Spotify shares to "buy", with the price target raised from $242 to $385.



In a research note dedicated to online music, the research firm is positive on the sector as a whole, from Spotify to UMG and WMG, anticipating a rise in their share prices over the coming years.



In its view, Spotify is in a position to raise its subscription prices again, which should enable it to grow sales by 15% a year.



Jefferies also expects operating profit to triple over the next three years as a result of gross margin improvement and ongoing cost discipline.



The analyst also backs up his optimism with investments in the platform, audiobooks, bundles and podcasts, leading him to make Spotify his "top pick" in the sector.



The teams at UBS, who are Buy on the stock, upgraded their target from $375 to $400, judging that the Swedish group was in a position to end the 2024 financial year with a gross margin in excess of 30%.



