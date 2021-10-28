Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Spotify Technology S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPOT   LU1778762911

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.

(SPOT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Spotify Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings

10/28/2021 | 02:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today, Spotify announced our third quarter 2021 financial performance. Click hereto review the full earnings release, and take a look at the highlights below:

[Link]

Interested in hearing more? You can listen to the webcast Q&A on the IR site here.

Click below to check out a sizzle reel of audio trailers from a few of our recent original and exclusive podcasts.

https://storage.googleapis.com/pr-newsroom-wp/1/2021/10/Q3-EC-Podcast-Sizzle-final.mp3

Disclaimer

Spotify Technology SA published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 06:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
02:21aSpotify Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings
PU
10/27Communications Services Higher On Growth Outlook -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
10/27Spotify Technology Shares 'Very Attractive' Following Fiscal Q3 Results, Q4 Outlook, Pi..
MT
10/27Universal Music Group's core earnings up 21%, boosted by streaming
RE
10/27Universal Music Group’s core earnings up 21%, boosted by streaming
RE
10/27Universal Music Group reports 21% rise in Q3 core earnings
RE
10/27Universal Music Posts Higher 3Q Revenue Amid Streaming Push -- Update
DJ
10/27Today on Wall Street: It’s a numbers game
10/27Thinking about buying stock in Coca-Cola, Fiserv, Spotify, Xilinx, or FuelCell Energy?
PR
10/27Tech Stocks Mixed Premarket Wednesday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 9 560 M 11 095 M 11 095 M
Net income 2021 -92,2 M -107 M -107 M
Net cash 2021 1 905 M 2 210 M 2 210 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1 507x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 45 106 M 52 319 M 52 345 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,52x
EV / Sales 2022 3,76x
Nbr of Employees 5 584
Free-Float 70,1%
Chart SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Spotify Technology S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 235,47 €
Average target price 250,09 €
Spread / Average Target 6,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Ek Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Aaron Vogel Chief Financial Officer
Stig Gustav Victor Söderström Chief Research & Development Officer
Martin Lorentzon Independent Director
Cristina Stenbeck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-13.20%52 319
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.65%614 915
NETFLIX, INC.22.60%296 122
PROSUS N.V.-13.99%283 363
AIRBNB, INC.15.19%106 011
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-9.76%90 042