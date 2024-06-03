By Dean Seal

Shares of Spotify Technology advanced after the company said it would raise prices.

The stock was up 5.5% at $313 in premarket trading. Shares had already gained 58% year-to-date when the market closed last week.

The audio streaming giant said that starting next month, individual Spotify Premium subscribers will have to pay $11.99 a month, up from $10.99 a month.

Duo plans, which allow for two users to share an account, will start costing $16.99 a month instead of $14.99 a month while family plans will cost $3 more at $19.99 a month.

