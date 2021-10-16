Spotify Technology S A : 5 Things To Know About the Newest Limited Release of Car Thing

At Spotify, we believe in finding the best audio companion for every moment, whether you're taking on household chores, enjoying a moment of peaceful mindfulness, or on the go. So a few months ago, we announced our newest exploration: the limited release of Car Thing, a smart player that fills your car with music, news, entertainment, talk, and more. With Car Thing, you can play your favorite audio faster, so you're already listening to that hit song or the latest podcast episode before you've even pulled out of the driveway.

Today, we're expanding our limited U.S. release of Car Thing to users who are interested in purchasing the device. Our goal is to bring our entire catalogue of music and podcasts to a wider range of users across an even wider range of vehicles.

Here's what you need to know:

Select users in the U.S. who have signed up for the Car Thing waitlist will be among the first to purchase Car Thing for $79.99. All U.S. Spotify users-Free and Premium-can sign up for the Car Thing waitlist . Car Thing does require a paid Spotify Premium subscription plan-whether that's an Individual, Family, Duo, or Student plan-and connects to your smartphone for mobile data. We've already released some software updates and will continue to evolve and improve it over time. Check out if you're eligible and the other terms that apply .

