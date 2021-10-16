Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Spotify Technology S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPOT   LU1778762911

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.

(SPOT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Spotify Technology S A : 5 Things To Know About the Newest Limited Release of Car Thing

10/16/2021 | 02:32am EDT
At Spotify, we believe in finding the best audio companion for every moment, whether you're taking on household chores, enjoying a moment of peaceful mindfulness, or on the go. So a few months ago, we announced our newest exploration: the limited release of Car Thing, a smart player that fills your car with music, news, entertainment, talk, and more. With Car Thing, you can play your favorite audio faster, so you're already listening to that hit song or the latest podcast episode before you've even pulled out of the driveway.

Today, we're expanding our limited U.S. release of Car Thing to users who are interested in purchasing the device. Our goal is to bring our entire catalogue of music and podcasts to a wider range of users across an even wider range of vehicles.

Here's what you need to know:

  1. Select users in the U.S. who have signed up for the Car Thing waitlist will be among the first to purchase Car Thing for $79.99.
  2. All U.S. Spotify users-Free and Premium-can sign up for the Car Thing waitlist.
  3. Car Thing does require a paid Spotify Premium subscription plan-whether that's an Individual, Family, Duo, or Student plan-and connects to your smartphone for mobile data.
  4. We've already released some software updates and will continue to evolve and improve it over time.
  5. Check out if you're eligible and the other terms that apply.

Already on the waitlist? Get into the road trip feeling by streaming Songs to Sing in the Car.

Disclaimer

Spotify Technology SA published this content on 16 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2021 06:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 9 530 M 11 055 M 11 055 M
Net income 2021 -119 M -138 M -138 M
Net cash 2021 1 927 M 2 236 M 2 236 M
P/E ratio 2021 -343x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 40 812 M 47 341 M 47 341 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,08x
EV / Sales 2022 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 5 584
Free-Float 70,4%
Chart SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Spotify Technology S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 213,28 €
Average target price 245,33 €
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Ek Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Aaron Vogel Chief Financial Officer
Stig Gustav Victor Söderström Chief Research & Development Officer
Martin Lorentzon Independent Director
Cristina Stenbeck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-21.38%47 341
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.13%591 678
NETFLIX, INC.16.19%280 517
PROSUS N.V.-16.12%264 768
AIRBNB, INC.15.25%105 615
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.18%89 976