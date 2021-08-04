Spotify Technology S A : Anglo Pop Finds Its Latin American Home on Spotify's Pop Up Playlist

JustinBieberis famously Canadian, ArianaGrandehails from Florida, and DuaLipacalls Britain home. But something these huge pop stars all share is an energetic and expanding fan base not in their home countries, but within Latin America. Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Colombia boast avid Anglo pop listeners-fans who stream the top hits in English by the millions.

To help these fans find what they're searching for, Spotify created Pop Up, an Anglo pop playlist for Latin American listeners that provides a single regional home for the most popular tracks from some of the world's biggest stars. It hosts the top charting artists in the region-those with over 100+ million streams. The growing playlist already has almost 5.5 million followers, more than half of whom are Gen Z and young millennials.

Each week, the playlist is updated with tracks from Anglo pop artists around the world, giving listeners an opportunity to enjoy their favorite hits and enabling them to discover new tracks.

'The launch of Pop Up is a natural expression of how Anglo pop culture works in this diverse and music-savvy region that is Latin America. It also presents a massive opportunity for us to connect even deeper with an audience full of young people who live for music and the biggest pop hits,' says JuanManuelRótulo, Head of Editorial for Spotify in Latin America.

Surpassing all expectations, Anglo pop ranks in the top 10 of most-streamed genres in Latin America. Plus, this year we've seen a nearly 25% increase in the number of pop streams from Spotify users in Latin America, and a 36% increase among users in Colombia, which has seen the highest genre growth over the past two years of the five countries. Plus, since its inception as a regional flagship, the playlist has become part of the top 50 most-streamed playlists worldwide by daily active users.

Check out who-and what-listeners across Latin America have streamed the most from the playlist this year.

Finally, when it comes to country by country, Argentina has a unique fascination with One Direction, Brazil with LadyGagaandShawn Mendez, Chile with Bruno Mars, Colombia with Maroon 5, and Mexico with Selena Gomez.

No matter where you are, stream Latin America's favorite Anglo artists by playing Pop Up below.