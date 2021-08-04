Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Spotify Technology S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPOT   LU1778762911

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.

(SPOT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Spotify Technology S A : Anglo Pop Finds Its Latin American Home on Spotify's Pop Up Playlist

08/04/2021 | 10:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JustinBieberis famously Canadian, ArianaGrandehails from Florida, and DuaLipacalls Britain home. But something these huge pop stars all share is an energetic and expanding fan base not in their home countries, but within Latin America. Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Colombia boast avid Anglo pop listeners-fans who stream the top hits in English by the millions.

To help these fans find what they're searching for, Spotify created Pop Up, an Anglo pop playlist for Latin American listeners that provides a single regional home for the most popular tracks from some of the world's biggest stars. It hosts the top charting artists in the region-those with over 100+ million streams. The growing playlist already has almost 5.5 million followers, more than half of whom are Gen Z and young millennials.

Each week, the playlist is updated with tracks from Anglo pop artists around the world, giving listeners an opportunity to enjoy their favorite hits and enabling them to discover new tracks.

'The launch of Pop Up is a natural expression of how Anglo pop culture works in this diverse and music-savvy region that is Latin America. It also presents a massive opportunity for us to connect even deeper with an audience full of young people who live for music and the biggest pop hits,' says JuanManuelRótulo, Head of Editorial for Spotify in Latin America.

Surpassing all expectations, Anglo pop ranks in the top 10 of most-streamed genres in Latin America. Plus, this year we've seen a nearly 25% increase in the number of pop streams from Spotify users in Latin America, and a 36% increase among users in Colombia, which has seen the highest genre growth over the past two years of the five countries. Plus, since its inception as a regional flagship, the playlist has become part of the top 50 most-streamed playlists worldwide by daily active users.

Check out who-and what-listeners across Latin America have streamed the most from the playlist this year.

Most-streamed artist:
  1. Dua Lipa
  2. Justin Bieber
  3. Ariana Grande
  4. The Weeknd
  5. Harry Styles
Most-streamed song:
  1. Lil Nas X - 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)'
  2. 'Prisoner' - Miley Cyrus feat. Dua Lipa
  3. 'Levitating' - Dua Lipa feat. DaBaby

Finally, when it comes to country by country, Argentina has a unique fascination with One Direction, Brazil with LadyGagaandShawn Mendez, Chile with Bruno Mars, Colombia with Maroon 5, and Mexico with Selena Gomez.

No matter where you are, stream Latin America's favorite Anglo artists by playing Pop Up below.

Disclaimer

Spotify Technology SA published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 14:15:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
10:16aSPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S A : Anglo Pop Finds Its Latin American Home on Spotify's Po..
PU
07/31SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S A : Celebrate Billie Eilish's New Album Launch With Spotify..
PU
07/30SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S A : New Noteable Releases Playlist Highlights the Names Beh..
PU
07/30SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S A : Truist Securities Adjusts Price Target on Spotify Techn..
MT
07/29SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S A : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Spotify Technolo..
MT
07/29SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S A : UBS Lifts Spotify Technology to Neutral From Sell, Pric..
MT
07/29SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S A : Credit Suisse Lowers Spotify Technology's PT to $270 fr..
MT
07/29GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Earnings reports please investors
07/29CEO DANIEL EK AND CFO PAUL VOGEL BRE : For the Record'
PU
07/29SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S A : Guggenheim Upgrades Spotify Technology to Buy From Neut..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9 533 M 11 327 M 11 327 M
Net income 2021 -126 M -149 M -149 M
Net cash 2021 1 946 M 2 312 M 2 312 M
P/E ratio 2021 -302x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 35 142 M 41 706 M 41 757 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,48x
EV / Sales 2022 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 5 584
Free-Float 70,4%
Chart SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Spotify Technology S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 183,65 €
Average target price 245,22 €
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Ek Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Aaron Vogel Chief Financial Officer
Stig Gustav Victor Söderström Chief Research & Development Officer
Martin Lorentzon Independent Director
Cristina Stenbeck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-30.73%41 706
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-20.92%545 797
NETFLIX, INC.-4.73%226 087
PROSUS N.V.-20.08%135 320
AIRBNB, INC.-0.78%88 602
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-16.10%80 359