Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Spotify Technology S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPOT   LU1778762911

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.

(SPOT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Spotify Technology S A : Celebrate Billie Eilish's New Album Launch With Spotify's First-Ever Artist Hub and Enhanced Experiences

07/31/2021 | 02:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We have a feeling Billie Eilishfans are about to be very happy. Billie's highly anticipated-and aptly named-second studio album, Happier Than Ever, debuts today. In honor of the release, Spotify has created our first-ever artist hub and three new enhanced album experiences.

In the last six years, Billie's listenership has grown exponentially. She rose to become the 12th-most-streamed artist in the world, with fans playing her songs a whopping 15.5 billion+ times. This new hub is the latest milestone in Spotify's ongoing support of the artist's meteoric rise. It builds on past memorable moments, including sweeping platform takeovers and our 2019 celebration of the growing artist's first album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, where we worked with Billie to map out a unique interactive immersive experience.

Now, we're upping the ante with Happier Than Ever: The Destination, on-platform releases, a global marketing campaign, and an exclusive Billie Eilish experience in Los Angeles.

Happier Than Ever: The Destination

Billie's new hub, Happier Than Ever: The Destination, gives fans a wide range of exclusive content custom-created by the artist herself. It features four shelves chock full of Billie's catalogue, her personally curated playlist of favorite tracks, surprise Easter eggs, and much more. The custom destination will also be featured on Browse and can only be accessed on Spotify.

The Enhanced Album Experiences

The Destination also contains three new enhanced album experiences: 'Fan Mode,' 'Billie Mode,' and 'Lyric Mode.' Each features new and exclusive custom Billie Eilish content that will bring Billie fans further into her world, including Canvas, Storylines, and Playlist Clips. Here's what listeners can expect from each album:

  • Fan Modefeatures exclusive interview content with the star and a soundscape of audio from fans. From pressing questions to Easter eggs, this experience celebrates listeners who know the artist best.
  • Billie Modeis a visual feast. This is an artist who is constantly evolving, and here visitors get to see different versions of Billie in poses that reflect her creative journey and self-discovery. Billie even addresses the camera directly to share her story.
  • Lyric Modeexplores the meaning and creation of the star's favorite lyrics. The words themselves are styled to the album's Old Hollywood glamour, while exclusive audioliners bring the meaning behind her songs to life.
The IRL Celebration

In addition to the on-platform experiences, fans in LA will be able to attend an in-person event that captures the spirit of Billie's highly anticipated album. The immersive Happier Than Ever destination brings the bespoke enhanced album experiences to life inside a glamorous 1950s-inspired Los Angeles estate, with Billie herself in attendance.

Disclaimer

Spotify Technology SA published this content on 31 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2021 06:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
02:22aSPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S A : Celebrate Billie Eilish's New Album Launch With Spotify..
PU
07/30SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S A : New Noteable Releases Playlist Highlights the Names Beh..
PU
07/30SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S A : Truist Securities Adjusts Price Target on Spotify Techn..
MT
07/29SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S A : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Spotify Technolo..
MT
07/29SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S A : UBS Lifts Spotify Technology to Neutral From Sell, Pric..
MT
07/29SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S A : Credit Suisse Lowers Spotify Technology's PT to $270 fr..
MT
07/29GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Earnings reports please investors
07/29CEO DANIEL EK AND CFO PAUL VOGEL BRE : For the Record'
PU
07/29SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S A : Guggenheim Upgrades Spotify Technology to Buy From Neut..
MT
07/29BEYOND THE MEME : finance gets serious on going viral
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9 527 M 11 308 M 11 308 M
Net income 2021 -113 M -134 M -134 M
Net cash 2021 1 850 M 2 196 M 2 196 M
P/E ratio 2021 -323x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 36 869 M 43 757 M 43 757 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,68x
EV / Sales 2022 3,04x
Nbr of Employees 5 584
Free-Float 70,4%
Chart SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Spotify Technology S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 192,67 €
Average target price 245,01 €
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Ek Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Aaron Vogel Chief Financial Officer
Stig Gustav Victor Söderström Chief Research & Development Officer
Martin Lorentzon Independent Director
Cristina Stenbeck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-27.33%43 757
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.07%602 544
NETFLIX, INC.-4.90%227 605
PROSUS N.V.-15.29%146 911
AIRBNB, INC.-1.90%87 276
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-14.78%83 927