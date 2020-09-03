Log in
Spotify Technology S A : Chief Financial Officer to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2020 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference

09/03/2020 | 06:02am EDT

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) announced today that Paul Vogel, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Bank of America Securities 2020 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Mr. Vogel is scheduled to appear at 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time.

The webcast will be available live and for replay on the Spotify Investor Relations website at http://investors.spotify.com.

About Spotify Technology S.A.

Spotify is the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service with a community of more than 299 million Monthly Active Users and 138 million Premium Subscribers. With a presence in 92 markets, and more than 60 million tracks including 1.5 million podcast titles, it has transformed the way people access and enjoy music and podcasts.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 7 946 M 9 402 M 9 402 M
Net income 2020 -548 M -649 M -649 M
Net cash 2020 1 992 M 2 357 M 2 357 M
P/E ratio 2020 -78,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 43 691 M 51 759 M 51 697 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,25x
EV / Sales 2021 4,26x
Nbr of Employees 4 405
Free-Float 68,9%
Chart SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Spotify Technology S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 216,60 €
Last Close Price 233,22 €
Spread / Highest target 30,8%
Spread / Average Target -7,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Ek Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Aaron Vogel Chief Financial Officer
Stig Gustav Victor Söderström Chief Research & Development Officer
Martin Lorentzon Independent Director
Cristina Stenbeck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.84.75%51 759
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED45.10%668 845
NETFLIX, INC.70.86%243 811
PROSUS N.V.30.08%166 708
NASPERS LIMITED38.58%80 348
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.15.57%60 238
