SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.

(SPOT)
Spotify Technology S A : Chief Financial Officer to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference

11/10/2020 | 06:02am EST

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) announced today that Paul Vogel, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Mr. Vogel is scheduled to appear at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The webcast will be available live and for replay on the Spotify Investor Relations website at http://investors.spotify.com.

About Spotify Technology S.A.

Spotify is the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service with a community of 320 million Monthly Active Users and 144 million Premium Subscribers. With a presence in 92 markets, and more than 60 million tracks including 1.9 million podcast titles, it has transformed the way people access and enjoy music and podcasts.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 7 878 M 9 300 M 9 300 M
Net income 2020 -540 M -637 M -637 M
Net cash 2020 2 004 M 2 366 M 2 366 M
P/E ratio 2020 -80,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 43 967 M 51 985 M 51 906 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,33x
EV / Sales 2021 4,30x
Nbr of Employees 4 405
Free-Float 68,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 226,79 €
Last Close Price 231,91 €
Spread / Highest target 32,0%
Spread / Average Target -2,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Ek Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Aaron Vogel Chief Financial Officer
Stig Gustav Victor Söderström Chief Research & Development Officer
Martin Lorentzon Independent Director
Cristina Stenbeck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.83.35%51 985
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED65.73%763 874
NETFLIX, INC.45.41%207 865
PROSUS N.V.45.05%185 631
NASPERS LIMITED46.98%93 590
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.62.00%84 978
