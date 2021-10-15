Log in
    SPOT   LU1778762911

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.

(SPOT)
Spotify Technology S A : Expands Our Company News Podcast Slate With Two More Shows for Listeners To Love

10/15/2021 | 02:32am EDT
In summer 2020, we launched the Spotify:For the Recordpodcast to accompany our newsroomas we dove behind the scenes into music, podcasts, creators, tech, and trends in the way only Spotify can. In the months to follow, we spoke to K-pop fans around the world, explored how to create a podcast, got into the nitty-gritty of our quarterly earnings, and much more. Now, after a year of storytelling under our belt, we're excited to share that we're expanding Spotify: For the Recordfrom one company podcast to three.

These three separate podcasts are now better tailored to our audiences-from Spotify fans to employees to industry insiders-with important, relevant themes and episodes that are unique to each group. What's ear-catching to those in the creator and entertainment industries is often somewhat different from what's interesting to those who are up on consumer and lifestyle trends, as well as from those in the business and finance community. By turning Spotify: For the Record into three shows-Spotify: For the Record,Spotify: Mic Check,and Spotify: Discover This-we're able to capture stories and entertain our listeners in a whole new way.

"We want to tell stories in a way that's uniquely Spotify and probably to no one's surprise, we believe audio provides the perfect medium," said Spotify's Head of Global Communications, DusteeJenkins. "As a company, we strive to bring creators and fans closer together, and our podcasts further that ambition. By moving from one podcast into three segments with distinct audiences, we can ensure that the stories we're telling and the topics we're covering reach the people who care about them the most."

Check out our new slate of podcasts.

Spotify: Discover This

Debuts mid-October

Tune in if you love music, podcasts, cultural moments, trends, and inside scoops from experts, artists, and creators.

Spotify: Discover This will share fresh insights on music, podcasting, cultural moments, and trends amplified in a way only Spotify can. This Spotify podcast is a smart mix of great music, artist interviews, and surprises delivered with a healthy dose of humor. The premiere episode will focus on the evolution of country music by showcasing the new emerging artists that listeners are discovering.

Spotify: Mic Check

Turns on mid-October

Tune in if you love artists and creators telling their stories in their own words.

Spotify: Mic Check will connect creators with fans through intimate conversations with musicians and podcasters from around the world. Each episode, artists and podcasters will share exclusive recordings and personal stories in their own words.

Spotify: For the Record

Relaunches on October 28

Tune in if you love exclusives and insights on Spotify from our leaders and teams.

In the third season of Spotify: For the Record, we will continue to pull back the curtain on our business, taking listeners behind the scenes with earnings reports, breaking news, product launches, and business updates. But this season, we're going further and making this podcast the only place where our audience can hear certain business updates.

Can't wait? Make sure to "Follow" each show on Spotify to listen to new episodes as soon as they drop.

Disclaimer

Spotify Technology SA published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 06:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 9 530 M 11 062 M 11 062 M
Net income 2021 -119 M -138 M -138 M
Net cash 2021 1 927 M 2 237 M 2 237 M
P/E ratio 2021 -343x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 40 839 M 47 336 M 47 402 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,08x
EV / Sales 2022 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 5 584
Free-Float 70,4%
Chart SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Spotify Technology S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 213,42 €
Average target price 245,33 €
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Ek Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Aaron Vogel Chief Financial Officer
Stig Gustav Victor Söderström Chief Research & Development Officer
Martin Lorentzon Independent Director
Cristina Stenbeck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-21.39%47 336
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-14.33%591 568
NETFLIX, INC.17.21%278 729
PROSUS N.V.-18.48%261 310
AIRBNB, INC.16.14%107 523
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-9.00%88 320