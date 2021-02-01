Log in
Spotify Technology S A : Honoring Black History Month by Spotlighting Black Creators and Culture

02/01/2021 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New playlist takeovers and content

Get a taste of what influential Black curators, celebrities, and creatives are listening to through new exclusive playlist takeovers. American jazz artistKeyon Harrold Sr.and his son Keyon Harrold Jr.are no strangers to speaking out against injustice. The two use the power of music to further conversation and will continue to do so with theirBlack Lives Matterplaylist takeover in partnership with the organizationColor of Change. American rapper2 Chainzwill guest curate I Love My HBCU, a playlist that features homecoming anthems from historically black colleges and universities.

In addition to the takeovers, Spotify is debuting new and refreshed playlist content. This month will see the launch of four new hip-hop playlists: New Joints, Door Knockers,Trophy Room, andCity to City. Three existing playlists, Westside Story(formerly 'Cali Fire'), No Cap(formerly 'The Realest Down South'), and Out The Mud(formerly 'Off The Strength'), will unveil both refreshed looks and new sounds.

Special guest podcast episodes

This Black History Month, we'll also be releasing new podcasts, as well as hosting special guest episodes with key Black creators whose voices can help guide important conversations.

On the podcastHigher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay, the cohosts dissect the biggest topics in Black culture, politics, and sports. This month there will be four special Wednesday episodes that feature a variety of guests.

InThe Bakari Sellers Podcast, the American attorney, political commentator, and politician tackles pressing current events from the world of politics. The show also covers key moments in Black History through conversations and interviews with Charles Blow, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nnamdi Asomugha.

On February 4, Black Girl Songbook, a new show that follows a music-and-talk format, debuts. Hosted by magazine editor and journalist Danyel Smith, this show celebrates and uplifts the talents of Black women in the music industry. From songwriters to producers, listeners will follow along as Smithexplores the creative minds of these successful women.

The Get Up, a morning show that brings you all the latest news, music, and entertainment, will be spotlighting the special individuals who are making Black history now-from Eugene Goodmanand Letitia Jamesto Ryan Cooglerand Joy Reid.

Whether you're looking to enjoy boundary-breaking music or kick back with an insightful and educational podcast, Black History Is Nowhas the content you need to celebrate and enjoy the voices of the Black community. But that's not all you can find on the platform. Spotify takes its responsibility of amplifying Black voices seriously, and year-round you can find exclusive content such as the RapCaviarand Feelin' Myselfplaylists, as well as podcasts like Jemele Hill's Unbotheredand Resistance, which highlight Black culture and creators. Visit the hubto explore more.

Disclaimer

Spotify Technology SA published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 22:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
