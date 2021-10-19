Spotify Technology S A : How Well Do You Know the Star-Studded Cast of ‘Batman Unburied'?
10/19/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
You may know him as Bruce Wayne, the Caped Crusader, Matches Malone, the Dark Knight, or simply as "the Batman." Gotham's winged vigilante's stories have been told and retold through various forms of media since his debut in Detective Comics #27 in May 1939. Now, he's rejoining the world of audio as the hero comes to Spotify in a narrative-scripted podcast calledBatman Unburied.
As part of amultiyear partnershipwithWarner Bros.andDC, Spotify is working with filmmaker and Batman veteranDavid Goyerto produce an audio soundscape that explores the deep, dark world of Bruce Wayne's psyche.
The show follows Wayne, who works as a forensic pathologist in the bowels of Gotham Hospital, as he examines the late victims of a serial killer named The Harvester. As his story progresses, we meet characters that both aid and hinder Wayne-and his alter ego, Batman-in his journey to save the citizens of Gotham from future attacks.
The full cast was just announced this week, so we thought we'd test your knowledge to see how well you know the newest voices of the DC universe before the podcast premieres.
1. You know her as the titular character in satirical telenovelaJane the Virginand for her recurring role in Netflix'sBig Mouth.Who will be voicing Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham PD's star detective, Jim Gordon?
A. Gina Rodriguez
B. Jenny Slate
C. Diane Guerrero
2. BreakoutWinston Dukefirst made headlines as the antagonist inBlack Panther. Now, he's tapping back into the world of comics to play which iconic character?
A. The Riddler
B. Batman
C. The Harvester
3. You know this actor and writer from his hit seriesPatriot Actand comedy specialHomecoming King. Who will be facing off against our hero this season as the Riddler?
A. Trevor Noah
B. Prashanth Venkataramanujam
C. Hasan Minhaj
4. This actor is a familiar name amongstHarry Potterfans. But this time, he'll be exchanging his long, dark robes for a valet suit. Who is playing Bruce Wayne's loyal butler, Alfred?
A. Gary Oldman
B. Jason Isaacs
C. Norman Reedus
5. Bruce Wayne's parents were killed when he was just a child, but inBatman Unburied,we'll hear the voices of his late mother and father, played byLance ReddickandToks Olagundoye. What are their characters' names?
A. Thomas and Martha Wayne
B. James and Lily Wayne
C. Howard and Maria Wayne
6. Batman Unburiedisn'tSam Witwer's first DC Entertainment venture. He will be playing the season's villain, The Harvester, in the upcoming podcast, but before that, he was known for his role as villain Ben Lockwood in this CW super series:
Spotify Technology SA published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 21:40:04 UTC.