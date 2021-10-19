Spotify Technology S A : How Well Do You Know the Star-Studded Cast of ‘Batman Unburied'?

You may know him as Bruce Wayne, the Caped Crusader, Matches Malone, the Dark Knight, or simply as "the Batman." Gotham's winged vigilante's stories have been told and retold through various forms of media since his debut in Detective Comics #27 in May 1939. Now, he's rejoining the world of audio as the hero comes to Spotify in a narrative-scripted podcast called Batman Unburied.

As part of a multiyear partnershipwith Warner Bros.and DC, Spotify is working with filmmaker and Batman veteran David Goyer to produce an audio soundscape that explores the deep, dark world of Bruce Wayne's psyche.

The show follows Wayne, who works as a forensic pathologist in the bowels of Gotham Hospital, as he examines the late victims of a serial killer named The Harvester. As his story progresses, we meet characters that both aid and hinder Wayne-and his alter ego, Batman-in his journey to save the citizens of Gotham from future attacks.

The full cast was just announced this week, so we thought we'd test your knowledge to see how well you know the newest voices of the DC universe before the podcast premieres.