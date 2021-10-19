Log in
    SPOT   LU1778762911

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.

(SPOT)
  Report
Spotify Technology S A : How Well Do You Know the Star-Studded Cast of ‘Batman Unburied'?

10/19/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
You may know him as Bruce Wayne, the Caped Crusader, Matches Malone, the Dark Knight, or simply as "the Batman." Gotham's winged vigilante's stories have been told and retold through various forms of media since his debut in Detective Comics #27 in May 1939. Now, he's rejoining the world of audio as the hero comes to Spotify in a narrative-scripted podcast called Batman Unburied.

As part of a multiyear partnershipwith Warner Bros.and DC, Spotify is working with filmmaker and Batman veteran David Goyer to produce an audio soundscape that explores the deep, dark world of Bruce Wayne's psyche.

The show follows Wayne, who works as a forensic pathologist in the bowels of Gotham Hospital, as he examines the late victims of a serial killer named The Harvester. As his story progresses, we meet characters that both aid and hinder Wayne-and his alter ego, Batman-in his journey to save the citizens of Gotham from future attacks.

The full cast was just announced this week, so we thought we'd test your knowledge to see how well you know the newest voices of the DC universe before the podcast premieres.

1. You know her as the titular character in satirical telenovela Jane the Virginand for her recurring role in Netflix's Big Mouth. Who will be voicing Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham PD's star detective, Jim Gordon?
A. Gina Rodriguez
B. Jenny Slate
C. Diane Guerrero
2. Breakout Winston Duke first made headlines as the antagonist in Black Panther. Now, he's tapping back into the world of comics to play which iconic character?
A. The Riddler
B. Batman
C. The Harvester
3. You know this actor and writer from his hit series Patriot Actand comedy special Homecoming King. Who will be facing off against our hero this season as the Riddler?
A. Trevor Noah
B. Prashanth Venkataramanujam
C. Hasan Minhaj
4. This actor is a familiar name amongst Harry Potterfans. But this time, he'll be exchanging his long, dark robes for a valet suit. Who is playing Bruce Wayne's loyal butler, Alfred?
A. Gary Oldman
B. Jason Isaacs
C. Norman Reedus
5. Bruce Wayne's parents were killed when he was just a child, but in Batman Unburied, we'll hear the voices of his late mother and father, played by Lance Reddickand Toks Olagundoye. What are their characters' names?
A. Thomas and Martha Wayne
B. James and Lily Wayne
C. Howard and Maria Wayne
6. Batman Unburied isn't Sam Witwer's first DC Entertainment venture. He will be playing the season's villain, The Harvester, in the upcoming podcast, but before that, he was known for his role as villain Ben Lockwood in this CW super series:
A. Smallville
B. Supergirl
C. DC's Legends of Tomorrow

Disclaimer

Spotify Technology SA published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 21:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 9 538 M 11 095 M 11 095 M
Net income 2021 -119 M -138 M -138 M
Net cash 2021 1 927 M 2 242 M 2 242 M
P/E ratio 2021 -333x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 41 003 M 47 613 M 47 695 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,10x
EV / Sales 2022 3,40x
Nbr of Employees 5 584
Free-Float 70,4%
Chart SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Technical analysis trends SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 214,28 €
Average target price 245,54 €
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Ek Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Aaron Vogel Chief Financial Officer
Stig Gustav Victor Söderström Chief Research & Development Officer
Martin Lorentzon Independent Director
Cristina Stenbeck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-20.92%47 613
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-11.52%608 522
NETFLIX, INC.17.98%282 363
PROSUS N.V.-16.55%271 462
AIRBNB, INC.17.38%106 742
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.71%89 576